In the synagogue on Yom Kippur, it is not uncommon for people to pass around sweet or strong-smelling spices. You may think that the reason is to get a jolt of energy or pleasure and to stave off hunger. However, the custom actually stems from the obligation to recite 100 blessings each day.

The Origin of 100 Blessings a Day

Our sages relate that this practice began during King David’s reign, when 100 Jews were dying daily from unknown causes. Through Divine inspiration, King David realized that the solution was to establish the recitation of 100 blessings each day. (In fact, one of the main purposes of the litany of blessings we say each morning is to help meet this requirement. )

This practice is supported by the verse "What does G‑d ask of you but to fear Him?" The Hebrew word for "what" (מה, mah) can also be read as me'ah, meaning "100," hinting that G‑d asks us to say 100 blessings each day.

Reciting these blessings fosters love, reverence and remembrance for G‑d, and every Jew is obligated to do so each day. In this context, a “day” is defined as beginning at nightfall and continuing until the next night.