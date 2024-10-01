In the synagogue on Yom Kippur, it is not uncommon for people to pass around sweet or strong-smelling spices. You may think that the reason is to get a jolt of energy or pleasure and to stave off hunger. However, the custom actually stems from the obligation to recite 100 blessings each day.1
The Origin of 100 Blessings a Day
Our sages relate that this practice began during King David’s reign, when 100 Jews were dying daily from unknown causes. Through Divine inspiration, King David realized that the solution was to establish the recitation of 100 blessings each day. (In fact, one of the main purposes of the litany of blessings we say each morning is to help meet this requirement.2)3
This practice is supported by the verse "What does G‑d ask of you but to fear Him?"4 The Hebrew word for "what" (מה, mah) can also be read as me'ah, meaning "100," hinting that G‑d asks us to say 100 blessings each day.5
Reciting these blessings fosters love, reverence and remembrance for G‑d, and every Jew6 is obligated to do so each day.7 In this context, a “day” is defined as beginning at nightfall and continuing until the next night.8
Filling the Quota on Shabbat, Holidays, and Yom Kippur
On a regular day, 100 blessings are typically fulfilled through daily routines (see footnote for a general breakdown of the daily 100 blessings9). However, on Shabbat and holidays, when some blessings are omitted (such as in the shorter Amidah, which has 7 instead of 19 blessings), we fall about 13 blessings short. These can be made up by reciting blessings over fruits and fragrant spices. If these are not available, listen carefully to the blessings during the Torah reading and maftir and respond "amen."10
On Yom Kippur, when eating and drinking are prohibited, you can smell fragrances to complete the 100 blessings. However, it’s important to note that you can't keep repeating the same blessing unless you've stopped paying attention to the fragrance and then decided to smell it again. The rest of the blessings can be fulfilled by attentively listening to the chazzan's repetition of the Amidah.11
Guidelines for Blessings Over Fragrances
Once you’ve made a blessing over a spice, you can only say another blessing on that same spice if you’ve decided to stop smelling it and then changed your mind. If you intended to keep smelling it, you don’t need to say the blessing again, even if you’ve left the room. However, if a significant amount of time has passed, a new blessing is required.12
Different types of fragrances require different blessings (see below), so you can make a new blessing for each type of fragrance you enjoy. Additionally, if you didn’t plan to smell certain fragrances within the same class as the fragrance you’ve just enjoyed, you should repeat the blessing when you do decide to smell it. So, for example, if you just smelled some sweet herbs and said the appropriate blessing and your friend came over holding some other herbs, which you did not know he would bring, you should make the blessing again before smelling his herbs—even though it is a repeat of the blessing you just said..13
The Five Blessings Over Fragrances
As mentioned, there are specific blessings for different types of fragrances, just as there are blessings for food. However, there are no after-blessings for smells. The five blessings are:14
Baruch Atah A-donai, Elo-heinu Melech ha-olam …
- For pleasant-smelling fruits or foods that are smelled intentionally:
…hanotein rei’ach tov bapeirot
…Who gives pleasant fragrance to fruits.
- For other fragrant substances that grow on trees:
… borei atzei besamim
… Who creates fragrant trees.
- For fragrant substances that grow from the ground:
… borei isbei besamim
… Who creates fragrant grasses.
- For substances that don’t grow on trees or the ground, like mushrooms, or for general/mixed fragrances:15
… borei minei besamim
… Who creates various kinds of spices.
- For balsam and balsam oil, which are particularly esteemed in Israel:
… borei shemen areiv
… Who creates fragrant oil.16
May we all be sealed for a good, sweet and blessed new year!
