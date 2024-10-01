Kol Nidre (“All Vows”) is a special prayer recited on the evening of Yom Kippur, declaring all unintentional vows null and void. One of the most well-known parts of the Yom Kippur service, its haunting melody signals the beginning of the holiest day of the year. Read on for 11 facts about this prominent and provoking prayer.

1. It's the First Prayer of Yom Kippur As the sun sets and Yom Kippur begins, people gather in synagogues for a day of reflection, prayer, and atonement. Kol Nidre is the very first prayer recited on Yom Kippur eve, marking the transition into the solemn atmosphere of the day.

2. It Annuls Forgotten Vows At its core, Kol Nidre might seem more practical than inspirational. It's a legalistic text that declares any vows we've made (or will make) but have forgotten and unintentionally broken to be null and void. This helps us enter Yom Kippur with a clean slate.

3. It's Recited in Aramaic Like other Jewish legal texts (such as the ketubah and bill of divorce), Kol Nidre was composed in Aramaic, the vernacular of the majority of Jewish people for much of the first millennium CE. It also contains some Hebrew, notably scriptural quotes.

4. The Cantor Is Surrounded by Torah Scrolls When Kol Nidre is chanted, the cantor (chazzan) is flanked by Torah scrolls carried by members of the community. Together, they serve in the capacity of a Jewish court (Beth Din), which has the power to annul the vows of the entire congregation.

5. It's Repeated Three Times The chazzan repeats Kol Nidre three times, his voice rising in volume each time, accompanied quietly by the congregation. There are a few reasons for this. In Jewish law, a court repeats its ruling three times when annulling a vow. On a more practical level, this gives everyone in the synagogue a chance to hear it—even if they missed the first or second recitation.

6. It's an Ancient Tradition Kol Nidre has been part of the Yom Kippur service for centuries. It is mentioned in the Zohar, a key Jewish mystical text, and it has appeared in prayer books dating as far back as the Geonic period (589–1038 CE). Some even believe it was established by the Anshei Knesset Hagedolah ("Men of the Great Assembly") at the beginning of the Second Temple era more than 2,300 years ago.

7. The Melody Is Old Too In Ashkenazi communities, Kol Nidre is sung to a haunting melody that has been passed down through generations. This ancient tune stirs deep emotions, often bringing tears as it launches the profound spiritual journey of Yom Kippur.

8. The Converso Legend There's a popular story that Kol Nidre was composed by Jews who were forced to convert to Christianity during the Spanish Inquisition. The legend says they recited Kol Nidre to ask G‑d for forgiveness for the public statements they had made that contradicted Jewish beliefs. While this story is beautiful, it's not historically accurate, as the prayer predates the Inquisition by centuries. However, some suggest that the conversos popularized the text, or that the legend applies to the tune rather than the prayer itself.

9. Chassidic Teachings Offer a Deeper Meaning While Kol Nidre seems to focus on technicalities, Chassidic teachings reveal a deeper layer of meaning. Here's one interpretation given by Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Lubavitch, the third Chabad Rebbe, also known as the Tzemach Tzedek: When you make a vow, you turn a permitted entity into something forbidden to you. But since you are the source of the prohibition, you have the power to annul it. Similarly, our sins are wrong because G‑d deemed them so; He certainly has the power to "annul" them and forgive us. It is this forgiveness we beseech when reciting Kol Nidre. But there's a caveat: A vow can only be annulled if you regret having made it. Similarly, Yom Kippur only effects forgiveness when accompanied by regret and a sincere resolve to mend our ways.

10. It Hints at Redemption There's also a beautiful idea that during Kol Nidre we're subtly asking G‑d to annul any heavenly vows that might delay the coming of Moshiach. By annulling our vows, we pray that G‑d will do the same and bring about the Final Redemption.