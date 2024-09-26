This past summer, our family spent some time in New York and I took the opportunity to go for my morning runs in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. Getting in my steps amid G‑d’s beautiful nature and observing the surroundings along the way made me think about the journey of life. Here are seven realizations for the upcoming new Jewish year from a runner’s perspective:

1. The joy will come—but not right away. At the beginning of a run, we may be hyped up, eager to go all in, to start cold—but our legs and our lungs won't keep up. We must first warm up and stretch. Similarly, before we reach the peak of our joy, the Jewish new year begins with 10 days of introspection—Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and the days in between. Instead of diving in, we take the time to warm up with prayer and resolutions. Only then are we ready to go outdoors on Sukkot, dance through Simchat Torah, and start the new cycle of reading the Torah.

2. The journey is available to everyone. The people I passed in Prospect Park were as diverse as Brooklyn itself—no qualifications or uniforms required. I’ve seen men in full chassidic garb on bikes, Muslim women in hijabs briskly walking, elderly couples strolling, marathon runners, and families with children. The road of life is available to all, and everyone has the right to breathe and thrive in G‑d’s world. So we give space to each other and learn to live—or run—side by side.

3. Fast or slow, just keep moving. We don't have the same stamina every day. There are days when I feel fierce and others when I feel sluggish. Along the track, there were people speeding through and others taking their time and chatting. Everyone’s goal was to keep moving. Mitzvot require intent. We should take the time to learn not just how but why we do mitzvot. We should try and do them like a sprinter, full of passion and fire. But the fact that we're doing them at all is great—even if we’re not at full speed. We’re making it a habit. Tomorrow, we’ll do more.

4. Distractions are inevitable The paved loop in the park was mostly filled with pedestrians, bikers, or scooter riders. On occasion, a maintenance vehicle would get in the way. Although the trucks were large and noisy, and people had to move to the side to let them pass, they really did not make much difference or mar the experience. The year will be filled with distractions—from a high-stakes election to community and family drama—but they will have little impact on us in the long run, so don't get derailed.

5. Pick your path. More than once, I ventured off to run on the unpaved paths through trees and over ditches. Google Maps directed me on a specific route, but I soon discovered that the directions weren't accurate. Instead, I needed to forge my own path. Others may dictate how things should be done, but only you can customize how you will do them.

6. It’s OK to get lost. Going on your own journey can come at a price. For me, it meant getting lost in the 526-acre park and not seeing anyone in the area who could help. But it also allowed me to be alone with my thoughts and experience a marvelous sight—breathtaking rays of sunshine beaming through branches. Errors can provide beautiful opportunities for discovery and growth.