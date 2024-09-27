In the early 1700s, Aidel Kikinesh lived in the city of Drohobycz (located in what is now Ukraine), which was populated by some 2,000 Jews and 1,000 non-Jews.

Her father, Rabbi Moshe Kikinesh, was a wealthy merchant and community leader in the nearby big city, Lviv. Her husband, a native of Drohobycz, also came from a wealthy family but preferred to devote his time to studying Torah day and night. So Aidel stepped up to run the family salt business, which she did with great success.

Her beauty, wisdom, and legendary way with words led to great jealousy, particularly among the nobles, which included the priests. Their overwhelming envy drove a group of priests to seek a way to destroy Aidel and, with her, the entire Jewish community of Drohobycz.

They finally found their chance in the frenzied days before Passover, when every Jewish family was busy cleaning out the chametz from the nooks and crannies of their homes.

Finally, on Seder night, just as Aidel was sitting down to the feast with her family, they were interrupted by a loud knocking at the door.

“Open up in the name of the law!”

The door burst open and officers stormed in, stopping at Aidel’s seat. “You're under arrest for the murder of a Christian child!” they announced.

The family’s non-Jewish maid stepped forward. “It's true,” she said, pointing a shaking finger at Aidel. “She convinced me to kill my own child for her bizarre Jewish ritual and I had no choice but to comply.”

A quick search of the house soon uncovered the boy’s corpse in the basement. Aidel was arrested and taken away in shackles.

Her captors wasted no time and soon began applying torture in an effort to force Aidel to “confess” and tell them who else had been complicit in the terrible crime.

She now faced an impossible dilemma: To deny the accusation would place the entire Jewish community in danger. But if she accepted full blame—falsely—perhaps the others would be spared.

Ultimately, she decided to admit to the crime she did not commit in an attempt to save the rest of the community, knowing she would certainly lose her own life.

Her trial was held in the larger city of Lviv, where, based on her confession, the judge pronounced his verdict: “Aidel Kikinesh, for your crime, it is decreed that your long hair will be tied to the tail of a wild stallion, which will run over rocks placed in the main square, dragging you to a painful death, after which you will be burned for all to see.”

Hearing of Aidel’s most unusual fate, the maid regretted her accusations.

“I want to retract my testimony,” she told the judge, “It wasn't Aidel who had compelled me to kill my child. It was a small group of priests who promised me spiritual bliss and countless riches if I would do it. They are the ones who should now be punished!”

Realizing that they would soon be exposed, the group who had orchestrated the plot requested that the maid be taken to prison until she could be further interrogated. Once she was here, they arranged for her to be quietly strangled.

Back in her cell, Aidel was offered a final chance at life. If she converted to Christianity she would be allowed to go free.

But brave and faithful Aidel refused to renounce her Judaism.

And so, as summer turned to fall, the day of her execution was set.

It was held in Rynok Square, the main marketplace of Lviv, with great fanfare. Tens of thousands of onlookers crowded into the square, climbed the surrounding rooftops and peered out of windows. The judges sat in their official robes on a large dais. Aidel stood next to them.

Archbishop Jan Skarbek asked her if she had a final wish.

“Yes,” she replied. “Untie my hands and give me some pins.”

After her hands were untied, she took the pins and stuck them deep in the hem of her dress and into her legs. Now she could be sure that her legs would not be exposed when she was dragged by the wild stallion through the market square.

Her final wish granted, she was then taken to her horrible death while the crowd jeered. She was buried in the Jewish cemetery, where her grave soon became a place of pilgrimage and prayer.

On her grave was inscribed:

“On Friday, the eve of the Sabbath, 27 Elul 5478, the holy and pure woman Aidel, the daughter of the head and leader Rabbi Moshe Kikinesh, sanctified [G‑d's name] and gave her life on behalf of all Israel. May the L-rd avenge her blood, and by this merit may her soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life.”