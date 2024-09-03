At first glance, getting a haircut seems like an ordinary task with no specific Jewish connection. But as we know, the Torah can turn even a trip to the barber into an opportunity for mitzvahs!

In this article, we'll explore the following:

When Is the Best Time to Get a Haircut?

If you’re due for a haircut, it’s actually a mitzvah to get it done before Shabbat to honor the special day. Ideally, this should be done on Friday, but if you're tight on time, Thursday works too. As a general rule, the closer to Shabbat, the better!

This same principle applies to Jewish holidays, and a good haircut before the holiday allows you to enter the holy day looking sharp and prepared.

When May One Not Have a Haircut?

Shabbat and holidays: Cutting hair is forbidden on Shabbat and holidays, as “shearing” (gozez) is one of the 39 forms of work we refrain from on these days.

Chol Hamoed: The rabbis prohibited haircuts on Chol Hamoed, the "intermediate days" of Sukkot and Passover, to prevent people from delaying their haircuts until these days and thus beginning the holiday unkempt.

However, if you truly couldn't cut your hair before the holiday started (for instance, if you were in mourning, traveling, or recently released from captivity), you might be allowed to do so on Chol Hamoed. Speak to a rabbi to see if your situation qualifies.

Rosh Chodesh: For mystical reasons, we do not not cut our hair on Rosh Chodesh. This applies equally to men and women and is observed on both days of Rosh Chodesh, day and night.

But what if Rosh Chodesh coincides with Friday (an ideal day for a haircut)? Some authorities permit haircuts, while others, including Chabad, take a stricter approach. This is the case even for a child’s first haircut (upshernish).

The Omer Period: During the period of Sefirat HaOmer, between Passover and Shavuot, haircuts are generally avoided as a sign of mourning. Different communities have different customs regarding which days are considered days of mourning. For more on this, see: Why So Many Customs of When to Mourn During the Omer?

The Three Weeks: During the three weeks from the 17th of Tammuz until Tisha B'Av, it is customary for Ashkenazim to avoid haircuts. Many Sephardic communities permit haircuts until the week of Tisha B'Av itself. (For more on this, see: Haircuts and Beauty During The Three Weeks

Mourners: When a close relative passes away, a mourner enters a period of mourning called avelut. During the first 30 days (shloshim), haircuts are generally prohibited. Following the loss of a parent, the mourning period extends to 12 months, although haircut restrictions may be lifted earlier in certain cases, and few people actually refrain for the entire year. For more on these laws, see: Personal Hygiene and Grooming for a Jewish Mourner

Occasion Explanation Exceptions Shabbat and Holidays Haircutting (gozez) is one of the 39 forms of work we refrain from on these days. None Chol Hamoed Haircutting is forbidden to prevent people from delaying haircuts and beginning the holiday unkempt. Allowed if unable to cut hair before the holiday, e.g., after shiva , returning from a trip, or captivity. Rosh Chodesh Haircuts are avoided for mystical reasons. If Rosh Chodesh coincides with Friday, some permit; others do not. The Omer Period Haircuts are avoided as a sign of mourning. Customs vary regarding which days are forbidden. The Three Weeks Haircuts are avoided as a sign of mourning. Sephardim cut hair until the week of 9 Av . Mourners (Avelut) Mourners avoid haircuts during the first 30 days (shloshim) for close relatives and 12 months for parents. Haircut restrictions may be lifted, and few actually refrain from cutting for a full year (see here).

What Part of the Hair May Not be Cut Short?

The Torah states, “Do not round off [the hair] at the edges (payot) of your heads.” The Talmud explains that the term “payot” refers to the hair between the ears and the temples. “Rounding out the edges” means removing this hair, resulting in a smooth hairline from the forehead to behind the ears.

It is generally accepted that the width of the peyot area includes the hair that grows in front of the ear, spanning from behind the ear to the forehead (see diagram below).

The length, however, is debated: some say it extends to the bottom of the ear, while others say “the place where the upper and lower jawbones meet.” (As with any halachic question, consult your rabbi.)

This mitzvah applies to males only.

How Long Must the Hair of the Payot Be?

Some authorities rule that it is forbidden to cut the hair close to the skin, even using scissors. Others rule that the prohibition only applies to shaving off the hair with a razor.

The Code of Jewish Law rules according to the latter opinion but adds that one should show deference to the first opinion and not cut too close to the skin.

So, how close is "too close"?

Most maintain that the hair should be long enough to fold over and touch its root. This is approximately 0.5 centimeters (equivalent to a number 2 haircut on an American clipper using the 1/8 inch system or a number 5-6 haircut for clippers using the metric system).

While this is the bare minimum, some choose to leave the payot even longer so that they’re noticeable. For more on this, see: Why Do Some Chassidic Jews Have Long Sidelocks (Peyot)?

When Is a Child’s Hair First Cut?

It's customary to let a boy's hair grow untouched for the first three years of his life. Then, on his third Jewish birthday, a special celebration is held, known as the upsherin/upshernish (Yiddish) or chalakah (Hebrew).

A major reason for this celebration is to observe the mitzvah of not cutting the payot (the hair on the temples), in accordance with the injunction not to “round off the edges of their heads.” For more about the upsherinish, see What Is an Upshernish?

(There is no corresponding ritual for girls.)