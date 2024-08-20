Traveling while keeping kosher has become much easier in recent years. Thanks to the increasing availability of kosher-certified products from national brands, you can often find kosher items at local supermarkets, even in areas with few or no Jewish residents.

That said, it's always a good idea to pack some kosher food with you. For easy travel, stick to non-perishable items like peanut butter, tuna, salami and dry soup mixes. But what else can you pick up on the road?

Can I Buy Fruits and Vegetables Anywhere?

You can buy whole fresh fruits, vegetables and raw nuts at any store (interestingly, the exception would be fresh produce from Israel—check out Special Concerns Regarding Food From Israel for more on that). Just like at home, be mindful of insect infestation, especially with leafy greens, berries and other insect-prone foods.

How About Cut-up Fruit and Veggies?

The concern here is that the knife used to cut the produce may have been used previously for non-kosher food. The knife may have retained some greasy non-kosher residue even after it was washed or wiped, which can then transfer to the kosher food.

However, we can generally assume that manufacturers and processors use dedicated utensils for fruits and veggies. Even if the knife isn’t solely used for produce, when large quantities of produce are cut, any non-kosher residue is likely removed after the first few items, becoming nullified in the majority.

Because of this, kashrut organizations say it’s permissible to buy cut fruit and veggies from a supermarket or grocery. But be cautious with produce from small “mom and pop” stores, non-kosher restaurants, or catered events, where the knives are likely to be used for non-kosher foods.

How to Heat Up Meals on the Go

To keep things simple, consider bringing a small heating element and a pot to cook easy dishes like vegetable soup, rice or eggs in your hotel room. An electric skillet or a "hot pot" can also make meal prep a breeze.

You can also bring some Ziploc bags or plastic wrap, as that’s the simplest way to warm up food in the microwave (see below).

Can I Use Hot Water From a Public Urn?

While there are a few potential issues with using a public hot water urn, most authorities agree that if there aren’t other options, it’s okay to use water from a dedicated hot water urn.

Can I Drink Coffee From a Non-kosher Cafe?

Drinking coffee from a non-kosher restaurant can be tricky because the equipment used might be washed in a dishwasher with non-kosher items, which could render the coffee non-kosher.

Various factors—like the presence of soap, the temperature of the water, and whether the washing was done in a primary or secondary vessel (keli rishon vs. keli sheni)—can affect whether the coffee is kosher. Due to this uncertainty, it's hard to make a blanket statement.

You may, however, take hot water from a dedicated hot water urn and add instant coffee or a tea bag.

Can I Pick Up a Coffee at a Rest Stop?

According to many kashrut organizations, it’s generally okay to buy unflavored coffee from rest stops or convenience stores. These places usually don’t prepare non-kosher food, and even if they do, their utensils are often washed by hand in a sink, reducing the risk of non-kosher contamination.

Still, it’s important to be aware that some establishments may indeed prepare and sell non-kosher foods, so it's challenging to make a general rule.

What Items on a Continental Breakfast Buffet Are Kosher?

Hotels often provide breakfast buffets to guests. So, what can you eat?

Anything in its package with a reliable kosher certification, such as cereal, jams and bars, are perfectly acceptable. Of course, whole fruit, like bananas and apples, are fine.

Cut fruit and veggies, however, are problematic because, as mentioned earlier, there’s a valid concern about non-kosher residue on the knives used to prepare them. Cooked foods, like hot cereal or even eggs still in their shells, are also problematic and may not be eaten.

Additionally, even kosher certified bread or cookies may not be pat yisrael and dairy products would not be chalav yisroel, unless otherwise noted.

Can I Use the Coffee Maker in My Hotel Room?

Whether you can use the coffee in a hotel depends on a number of factors. As one kashrut organization puts it:

In many hotel rooms, you'll find a small coffee maker with pouches of ground coffee. If all the pouches are kosher—either because they contain pure unflavored coffee or have kosher certification—you can assume the coffee maker is kosher and use it. However, if any of the pouches are not kosher, avoid using the coffee maker.

In some upscale hotels, coffee makers are removed and washed in the kitchen, where they might come into contact with non-kosher dishes. In such cases, it's best not to use the coffee maker.

We also advise against taking coffee or hot water from the hotel kitchen or restaurant. Coffee served in urns, pots, or pump bottles in non-kosher hotels can't be assumed kosher, as these containers may have been used for non-kosher drinks or washed with non-kosher items. Unless you can confirm otherwise, it’s best to avoid it.

Can I Use the Microwave in My Motel Room?

You can use a non-kosher microwave or oven if the food is properly sealed. It’s best to double-wrap the food (like in two layers of Ziploc). This way, if one plastic layer bursts, the food is still protected by the other seal.

Can I Kosher the Microwave in My Hotel Room?

Kashering a microwave can be tricky. One of the main concerns is that food particles might be trapped in the microwave's vents, which are often hard to clean thoroughly. These particles can create a barrier to proper kashering, as they might release non-kosher residue when the microwave is in use, compromising the kashering process.

Additionally, microwaves have components made of materials like plastic, rubber, or glass, which some authorities argue cannot be fully kashered. For these reasons, many halachic authorities don’t allow kashering a microwave from non-kosher to kosher altogether.

In fact, all agree that microwaves cannot be kashered if:

The microwave has browning or convection features, which should be treated like regular ovens, and there is no practical way to kasher them.

them. You can’t ensure that the microwave hasn’t been used for 24 hours.

If there is a pressing need, most kashrut organizations would allow you to kasher a microwave, following the general guidelines below:

Thoroughly clean the microwave.

Spray vents with a cleaning solution to render any food particles stuck inside the vents as pagum (distasteful).

(distasteful). The microwave was unused for 24 hours.

Since it’s problematic to kasher the glass turntable, it should be wrapped.

Heat a cup of water in the microwave for 15-20 minutes or until the cup empties, ensuring the water boils and generates steam. The steam should visibly condense on all interior surfaces, as this is necessary for effective kashering. Any clean cup can be used for this purpose, even a non-kosher hotel cup, as long as it hasn’t been used for 24 hours.

Can We Cook With Kosher Pots on the Motel Stovetop?

To see how and when a stovetop should be kashered, see Koshering Appliances and Utensils.

If you’re unable to kasher the stovetop, it can still be used. However, it is best to ensure that the (outside of the) pot and burner are dry.

Can We Use Public Grills?

Public grills are generally not kosher due to non-kosher meat being cooked on them. You could theoretically kasher them by heating the grates until they’re red-hot or produce sparks (libbun gamur). Since this is difficult, it’s best to bring your own grill, or at least your own grates (disposable pans and grills are an easy solution).

The parts of the grill that don’t touch food, like the frame and the grill box, usually don’t need kashering. But it’s best to cover the sides with aluminum foil, clean the grill box, and burn coals for several minutes before use to eliminate any leftover non-kosher fats or oils.

If you’re planning to stop for a BBQ or picnic on your trip, see: What You Need to Know About Picnics and Barbecuing

Don’t Forget the Traveler’s Prayer!

As you travel, don’t forget to recite the special Traveler’s Prayer. For more on that, see What You Need to Know About Saying the Traveler’s Prayer.

Keeping kosher while on the go might pose some challenges, but it’s sure to create some exciting memories! We wish you safe travels wherever your journey may take you.