In the first part of this series, we followed young David as he left his birthplace of Bethlehem and made a name for himself as a warrior and leader. Now, let us follow David on his run from King Saul, who saw him as a threat and wanted to kill him, focusing on the places where we know archeological interest.

On the Run In 1875, British explorer Claude Reignier Conder traveled to the Land of Israel and attempted to retrace David’s path as he ran from King Saul. He wrote: [I]n the whole account, nothing is more striking than the small extent of the country traversed and its short distance from the royal capital. David appears to have wandered in an area the radius of which did not exceed twenty miles from his native town of Bethlehem. With modern roads and automobiles, the area seems even smaller. On the other hand, for an Israeli passport holder, the area is harder to navigate due to security concerns. Some of the places mentioned below are not currently accessible, but I will try to describe them based on historical and archeological sources.

Nob David’s first stop was the priestly city of Nob. Having brought no provisions for an extended journey, he asked the High Priest for food and weapons and was given the showbread and the sword of the slain giant, Goliath. The location of Nob has been disputed by archeologists for over a century. We know that it was located in the territory of Benjamin, not far from the capital city of Gibeah. This would place it slightly north of ancient Jerusalem. Over the past century, archeologists have proposed various locations, but no conclusive archeological evidence was found. A recent discovery might shed some light on the location of Nob. Three centuries after King David's reign, the prophet Isaiah described the Assyrian campaign against Jerusalem and mentioned that the Assyrian army camped at Nob. Archeologist Stephen Compton found a trail of camps, beginning from Azekah and ending near Jerusalem, suggesting that the camp closest to ancient Jerusalem is the site of Nob. Presently, it is the Ammunition Hill Heritage Site in modern Jerusalem—the site of a major battle in the Six-Day War which currently houses a museum dedicated to the battle for the unification of Jerusalem. Ammunition Hill. deror_avi

Adullam From Nob, David attempted to go to the Philistine city of Gath, but when he was recognized there, he faked insanity and escaped to the cave of Adullam. Adullam, one of the fortified cities captured by Joshua, was allocated to the tribe of Judah. It is identified by archeologists as Tel Adullam, a hilltop surrounded by ruins of an ancient wall, located today within the Adullam-France National Park in the south of the Elah Valley. The hike up to Tel Adullam is filled with pine scent and gorgeous views. At the top, inside the walled ruins, is an olive orchard. Unlike other tels we’ve written about, Tel Adullam has never been fully excavated. Starting in the 19th century, several archeological surveys were conducted in the area, which uncovered ruins of ancient homes and networks of caves, along with pottery sherds from different historical periods. In 1995, antiquities thieves broke into a subterranean hiding complex in Tel Adullam. Although they stole everything they could carry, the trail they left behind led archeologists to the entrance of the complex: A stepped passage, built of ashlars and roofed with stone slabs. At the bottom of this passage, a roughly hewn room, used as a connection to the main rock-cut tunnel. This tunnel, hewn E-W reaches at its eastern end another tunnel, blocked by alluvial soil, and a subterranean secret chamber, used probably as a shelter. The wall of this chamber breached the southern wall of an older water cistern. This cistern was incorporated in the hiding complex and used as a secret water reservoir. The original entrance shaft of the cistern was used for ventilation, illumination and escape. Though archeologists believe that the extensive subterranean complex was in use towards the end of the Second Temple period, it is possible that whoever built this complex incorporated the same cave of Adullam where King David had found refuge many centuries earlier. The ruins at Tel Adullam.

Moab David’s entire family joined him in the caves of Adullam, afraid that King Saul would come after them as well. To arrange safe refuge for his parents, David turned to the king of Moab. Moab was a kingdom located on the eastern side of the Dead Sea, in modern-day Jordan. Several fortified cities were discovered by archeologists in that area, positioned on top of steep hills, surrounded by ravines and man-made moats, providing protection for the residents. Casemate walls surrounded the cities, which contained pillared houses near the walls and large open areas in the center. Archeologists found clay cooking pots, jars, and bowls in the cities’ ruins. Ruins of an ancient Moabite city of Dhiban in Jordan. Bashar Tabbah

Hereth After leaving his family in Moab, David went to Hereth, in the tribal territory of Judah. Conder identifies Hereth as “the small modern village of Kharas, a name embodying all the essential letters of [Hereth], though with a slightly different termination. The site is an ancient one, with the usual indications — ancient wells, cisterns, and rough caves in the hillside .” While David hid out in Hereth, King Saul had heard that the High Priest in Nob had supplied David with food and a weapon. In retaliation, King Saul ordered the massacre of the whole city of Nob. The single survivor, Abiathar, fled and joined David.

Keila While in Hereth, David heard that the Philistines were attacking the city of Keila. With the help of Abiathar, the surviving priest, David asked G‑d if he should stop the Philistines and rescue Keila’s residents. He received G‑d’s permission and blessing. Keila is mentioned in Joshua as one of the cities in the lowlands of Judah. Archeologists identify it as Khirbet Qeila, north of Hebron. David attacked the Philistines and saved Keila, but King Saul found out and went to Keila in search of David. Once again, David was forced to flee.

Ziph David went to Ziph, which archeologists identify as Tel Ziph, southeast of Hebron. The name “Ziph” appears on numerous ancient seals—from the times of the Kingdom of Judah—found throughout the area. Tel Ziph was excavated by the Palestine Exploration Fund archeologists in 1825. Condor describes it as: a conspicuous mound … and although it shows at the present day no trace of buildings, we found a quarry on the northern side, and some large Jewish tombs; one, having a portico with crude rock pilasters, is to be found lower down on the south. Tel Ziph. hatul

Desert of Maon David was again forced to flee when residents of Ziph disclosed his whereabouts to King Saul. Saul sent scouts to look for David and followed them himself with his army of men. When David heard that Saul was on his tail, he “went down to the rock, and stayed in the Desert of Maon.” Maon is identified as Horvat Maon, southeast of Hebron. There, archeologists discovered the ruins of an ancient Jewish town. Saul’s men surrounded the hill where David and his men were hiding. But when a messenger arrived telling Saul that the Philistines had attacked his kingdom, he abandoned his pursuit of David and went to fight the Philistines. Tel Maon. Daniel Vantura

Ein Gedi From Maon, David and his men moved to Ein Gedi. Ein Gedi today is a popular tourist attraction—a national park near the Dead Sea, famous for its streams and waterfalls. It is also known for its caves—the caves in which David and his men hid. King Saul armed himself with 3,000 loyal men and tracked David to Ein Gedi. Unknowingly, he stepped into the same cave where David and his men were hiding. Saul was alone, providing the perfect opportunity for David to rid himself of his enemy for good. But David refused to harm King Saul. Instead, he quietly cut off the corner of Saul’s cloak. Once King Saul left the cave, David revealed himself and spoke with him from a safe distance. He showed him the piece of the cloak, told him that he had no intention of harming him even when given an opportunity, and begged him to call off the pursuit. For the moment, Shaul believed David. He took his men and returned home. But David knew that the pursuit was not over. Waterfall in Ein Gedi National Park. Radosław Botev.