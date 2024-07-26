1. “Sorry to bother you … ” You don't bother me. I picked up the phone because I want to help.

2. “I am not Orthodox, but …” Labels are for shirts, not for people. Don't label yourself. You are a Jew and I am a Jew. Let's see how we can be here for each other.

3. “You probably look down on me because I am not religious like you.” No. I don't, every Jew is holy—you, me and Moses—and I love you just the same.

4. “I am not looking to be a member of your shul.” And I am not recruiting either. Actually, we don't even have membership at our Chabad House. You are always welcome to stop by whenever you'd like.

5. “I don’t know how to do it.” Don’t worry about it. We’ll do the mitzvah together.

6. “I apologize if this is not a question I should be asking.” Don't apologize! The only way to learn is by asking questions. Ask away.

7. “I can’t read Hebrew.” That’s OK. G‑d understands all languages.