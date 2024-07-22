As summer sizzles on, many seek relief by the pool. Like virtually everything in life, swimming pools come with various considerations that must be addressed to ensure both safety and adherence to Jewish law. From installing gates for protection to maintaining modesty and observing Shabbat regulations, this article provides practical guidance for enjoying your pool the Jewish way.

Is there a Jewish way to construct a pool?

According to Jewish law, any pit, flat roof, or other potentially dangerous place requires some sort of fence or other security measures to ensure no one accidentally falls. So your pool needs to be fenced in for safety reasons. The added benefit is that the pool area will be all set for modest swimming (more on that later).

Can I eat or drink in the pool area?

Unlike a bathroom, there’s no problem with bringing food into the pool area and eating there, even if not fully clothed. The question is about making a blessing, which must be done before and after eating.

Preferably, out of respect for G‑d’s name, you should be properly dressed when reciting the blessing over food. That said, you can technically recite the blessing even if not fully attired, following these guidelines:

Women: At a minimum, you need to make sure your private parts are covered, so wearing a bathing suit takes care of that. If you’re in a sauna or otherwise unclothed, this can be accomplished by simply sitting down.

Men: In addition to making sure your private area is covered, there must be a “separation” between your heart and your nether region. Bathing trunks normally take care of both considerations. If not, you can press a towel against your body. If your body is covered by water, you may place your hands against your body to make this separation.

Additionally, a male may not recite a blessing (or anything with G‑d’s name) without some sort of a head covering. In a pinch, you can have someone cover your head with their hand, but your own hand would not suffice (even though covering your head with your own hand does suffice if you need to walk somewhere and you don’t have a head covering, as we’re generally careful not to walk four cubits bareheaded).

Can I learn Torah or pray in my bathing suit?

The same general guidelines apply to learning Torah. Although it’s preferable to be properly dressed when learning Torah, you’re technically permitted to learn Torah as long as you’re wearing a bathing suit (and a head covering if you’re male) and people around you are dressed or wearing bathing suits.

For prayers, however, you must be fully dressed.

What’s the deal with mixed swimming?

Jewish law enjoins us to behave in a way that’s modest and even avoid situations that can potentially lead to immodesty. So co-ed swimming is out, especially when people are wearing bathing suits (even fully modest bathing suits).

This halachically applies to boys from the age of 9 and girls from the age of 3. Additionally, we have the obligation of chinuch, educating our children in the ways of Torah, so one should try to avoid having even their 5- or 6-year old boys swim with girls over 3.

The same general principles apply to siblings, although some are lenient. Regardless, by the time a girl reaches the age of 11 or 12, she needs to be modestly dressed when she’s around her brothers. This issue can be alleviated by wearing modest swimsuits, which are now readily available online and at Jewish retailers.

Can I swim on Shabbat or Holidays?

The Mishnah prohibits swimming, which includes floating or treading water, on Shabbat. This prohibition applies to swimming in bodies of water like lakes and ponds, or man-made pools where water might slosh out and form rivulets. However, if you fill a large tub or have an in-ground pool with a rim preventing water from sloshing out, this particular prohibition doesn't apply.

Contemporary pools, which usually don’t have a rim but aren’t filled to the top, are debatable. Are they considered “rimmed” or “unrimmed”? Regardless, there are other concerns with swimming on Shabbat that render the discussion largely moot.

What makes swimming virtually impossible on Shabbat and holidays?

It’s forbidden to squeeze water out of clothing on Shabbat, which is likely to happen if you swim in a bathing suit or clothing.

If you were to swim outside of an eruv , leaving the pool could potentially be an issue of “carrying” the water in a public domain.

, leaving the pool could potentially be an issue of “carrying” the water in a public domain. Even if these issues are avoided, the accepted practice is not to bathe (even in cold water) on Shabbat, which precludes swimming.

In the case of a mitzvah (such as going to the mikvah) or extreme heat, one would be allowed to dunk in a cold-water pool without swimming, provided that precautions are taken against squeezing and carrying.

What if I need to swim for medical reasons?

If you must swim daily for medical purposes, speak to your rabbi to determine how to do it in a way that will avoid the above-mentioned issues.

