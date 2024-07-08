When embarking on a journey, we say Tefilat Haderech, or the Traveler's Prayer, to ask for Divine protection. This prayer is said regardless of whether you're traveling by foot, car, train, boat, or airplane. Let's go over the essential guidelines for when and how to recite this important prayer.

Who recites the prayer?

Ideally, each person should recite Tefilat Haderech individually. You can also listen to someone else say it and respond with "amen," but this is generally not preferable unless you don’t know how to say it yourself.

How is it recited?

Tefilat Haderech is ideally recited while standing in one place. If you’re walking or driving, it’s best to pause your trip. If, for example, you’re on a bus or train, try to stand if it’s “easy to do so.” However, if stopping or standing is inconvenient or unsafe, you can recite Tefilat Haderech while seated and traveling.

Why do people eat before this prayer?

Most blessings follow a basic rubric, starting with the words Baruch Atah, “Blessed are You.” Tefilat Haderech is unique in that it does not. So how can we get that opening Baruch Atah, which is almost standard? One way to solve this issue is by first saying a blessing over some food or drink and then continuing with the Traveler’s Prayer. Some do so after the after-blessing that follows the meal or snack. You can also use the lavatory and say the Asher Yatzar blessing before saying the Traveler’s Prayer.

However, this custom does not take precedence over reciting the prayer in its proper time, so don’t delay the prayer if you won’t have food or bathroom access early in your journey.

Similarly, on Sukkot, this would not warrant eating outside of a sukkah.

For what type of trip?

Say this prayer once you’ve left the city limits for any trip that’s more than 2.36 miles (3.8 km) outside the city’s halachic boundaries.

If you’re traveling through a dangerous area, you can say this prayer even on a shorter trip.

Nowadays, in a car, such a trip can take mere minutes. Sephardim therefore say this prayer for trips that take around 72 minutes, the time it would take to walk that distance.

What if you are planning on returning the same day?

Many, including Chabad, add the words vetachazireinu leshalom (“and return us in peace”) when planning to return from the trip on the same day, as indicated in the Siddur.

When to recite the prayer?

Ideally, the prayer should be recited within (towards the end of) the first parsah (2.36 miles) of travel after leaving the city limits. But since it’s not always clear when you’ve left the halachic boundaries of the city, it’s better to recite it sooner than later. Even if you say it too early, you’ve fulfilled your obligation and don’t need to repeat the prayer.

If you didn't say Tefilat Haderech earlier, you can recite it anytime during the trip. However, if you remember to say it within one parsah (2.36 miles) of your destination, recite it without the concluding blessing.

What is considered “outside the city”?

The prayer is for trips outside of the city limits, but it,s important to understand that halachic city limits may differ from governmental ones. For example, contiguous urban areas are halachically considered a single city, even if you’ve left the municipality of the city and entered the suburbs. Once there’s a gap of more than 70 2/3 amot (approximately 112 feet) between dwellings, you’ve reached the halachic city limits. Any area beyond this is considered outside the city.

When to recite if flying by plane?

If traveling to the airport takes you outside the city limits, you should recite the prayer when you leave the city limits, just as you would for any other type of land trip.

If the airport is within the city limits, opinions vary on when to say the prayer.

Some rabbis suggest waiting until the plane has taken off, as you're technically still "in the city" beforehand.

Others advise reciting Tefilat Haderech while on the runway right before (or during) takeoff. They explain that just as delaying the recitation of Tefilat Haderech until after leaving the city reduces the chance of returning home, similarly, once the plane has taken off, the likelihood of returning significantly decreases. At the same time, since takeoff itself is among the riskier aspects of flying, they argue it's best to recite Tefilat Haderech just before the plane departs. This approach is more commonly followed.

What if the trip lasts several days?

If your trip will take a few days, the frequency and method of the prayer recitation depend on several factors.

If you stop overnight: Every morning, when leaving your lodgings, say Tefilat Haderech when you continue the journey. According to the Alter Rebbe in his Siddur, on any day besides the first day, skip G‑d’s name in the concluding blessing.

If you don’t stop overnight: If traveling continuously without stopping overnight (such as by train, boat, bus or car), recite Tefilat Haderech daily, skipping G‑d’s name in the concluding blessing every time after the first.

On these days, Tefilat Haderech should only be recited after sunrise. If you say the Morning Blessings immediately upon waking but are waiting until later for the full morning service, say Tefilat Haderech right away.

If you want to recite Tefilat Haderech after a blessing (see above regarding eating), recite it as part of the Morning Blessings, preferably after hagomel chassadim tovim.

If you plan on praying the morning service right away, say Tefilat Haderech after the Silent Prayer.

What about non-travel days?

Many teach that Tefilat Haderech is not required on non-traveling days, such as when staying in one place for vacation or business.

Nevertheless, the sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Y. Schneersohn, recounted that his father, Rabbi Sholom DovBer, would recite Tefilat Haderech daily after prayer, even when staying in one place for months, omitting G‑d's name at the conclusion.

Safe journeys!