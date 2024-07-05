Among the many adversaries the Jewish nation has faced in its long history stands Og, the giant king of the Biblical land of Bashan, who desired to squash the Jews and their forefathers—quite literally. Read on for 17 facts about this Herculean warrior and his ultimate downfall. When reading, take note that many Midrashic traditions, such as those surrounding Og, are difficult to understand on a surface level, and are often rich metaphors cloaked under the simple guise of storytelling. However, since much of this is beyond the scope of this article, we’ve simply presented the traditions as they are recorded, beckoning to the reader to dig deep into the texts and uncover the meanings embedded within. Read: Is Midrash for Real?

1. He Was a Mighty Giant Og was famous for his outstanding strength and gigantic size. Scripture notes that the crib he slept in as a child was made of iron, as a wooden crib would not support him. The crib was unusually large—nine cubits long and four cubits wide, roughly equivalent to 13.5 x 6 feet. Talmudic sources further describe his towering height in extraordinary terms.

2. He Belonged to the Refa’im Clan Scripture identifies Og as being a member of the “Refa’im,” a group of mighty giants who inhabited the Land of Canaan in Biblical times.

3. He Was King of Bashan Og was the king of Bashan, a region to the northeast of the Land of Israel (located in present-day Syria). Bashan is mentioned numerous times in Scripture, famous for the fat cattle grazing on its rich pastures and its forests of lofty trees.

4. Midrash States He Was Around for Hundreds of Years Og is only mentioned explicitly in the Bible in the context of the Israelites' conquest of Bashan shortly before they entered the Land of Israel. However, according to tradition, he was around for quite some time beforehand, crossing paths with our forefathers on several occasions, and perhaps alive even earlier.

5. He Descended from Angels The Talmud records that Og was a descendant of Shamchazai and Azael, a pair of angels that descended to the world in the pre-deluge era but ended up becoming more corrupt than humankind.

6. He Survived a Flood … Og is referred to in the Bible as the only survivor of the Refa'im tribe. When did the Refa'im perish, and how did Og make it out alive? According to one tradition, when the Great Flood wiped all forms of life from the face of the earth, save those who found sanctuary in Noah's ark, Og managed to survive. Various accounts are given as to how he pulled that off. Some say he was spared by sitting on a wooden plank protruding from the ark, while others say that due to his gigantic height, his head remained above the water.

7. … And a Great War Alternatively (or perhaps additionally), Og survived one of ancient history’s great wars, a battle waged by Kedarla’omer, king of Eilam, and his four-king coalition against the king of Sodom and his allies. Their conquests included the Refa’im tribe, all of whom were massacred except for Og.

8. He Spurred Abraham to Rescue Lot When Kedarla'omer conquered Sodom and captured its inhabitants, Abraham's nephew Lot was among the captives. Escaping the battlefield, Og rushed to Abraham to inform him of the unfortunate news. Not one to sit by idly, Abraham girded his weapons, vanquished the four kings, and released the prisoners. Og's motives were far from pure, however: He had set his sights on Abraham's beautiful wife Sarah, hoping to marry her after Abraham was killed in battle. Of course, his plans did not come to fruition, and G‑d both blessed him for his acts and cursed him for his intentions: "You will live a long life, but you will fall in the hands of the descendants of the very person you sought to have killed."

9. His Name Means "Circular Loaf" Tradition records that when Og delivered the news of Lot's capture, he found Abraham busy baking matzah, ugot in Hebrew ("circular loaves"). It is due to this event that he is known by the similarly-sounding name of Og. Alternatively, Og was the standard name of all kings of Bashan (similar to how all Egyptian kings were called Pharaoh).

10. He Attended Isaac 's Bar Mitzvah Decades later, we find Og participating in the bar mitzvah feast of Abraham's son Isaac. Upon observing the youngster, Og derided him: "I could crush you with my little finger!" G‑d hastened to repeat what was in store for him: "You will witness myriads of his descendants, and you will fall in their hands."

11. Sichon Was His Brother Adjoining the land of Bashan was the Ammonite stronghold of Cheshbon, ruled by the mighty Sichon. The rulers of these two kingdoms were more than neighbors; according to a Talmudic tradition, Og and Sichon were brothers.

12. Moses Feared His Merits Towards the end of the Israelites' 40-year sojourn through the desert, they encountered Sichon and Og obstructing their path to the Promised Land. After successfully conquering Sichon, G‑d assured Moses that he had nothing to fear from Og, as he, too, would be defeated. Why did Moses fear Og more than he did Sichon? It wasn't his physical strength that frightened him; it was his merit in assisting Abraham, albeit selfishly, that he feared might stand him in good stead.

13. He Was Muddled by a Mountain The Talmud recounts the battle between Og and the Jews and the miraculous way they achieved victory. Og uprooted a mountain of equal size to the Israelite camp, carrying it above his head and planning to drop it upon the Jews. However, G‑d caused hordes of ants to eat away at the large clod of earth, and it slipped down over his shoulders, trapping his head inside. When Og tried to dismantle the mound, G‑d miraculously caused his teeth to grow, locking the mountain in place. Moses then grabbed an ax, jumped as high as he could, and smote Og in the ankle, causing him to topple to his death.

14. His Exact Size is Unclear The above account of Og's death portrays him as a giant hundreds of feet tall, whose ankle could barely be reached by a leaping Moses. Others put him at a relatively modest size (about twice the height of an average man ), explaining that the details of the Talmudic account are meant allegorically. What is clear, however, is that Og was a fearsome foe who could only be subdued with Divine assistance.

15. Some Sources Identify Him as Eliezer Some traditions tell us that Og and Eliezer, Abraham's faithful servant, are one and the same. It should be noted that this tradition seems very hard to square with other rabbinic traditions we have concerning both Og and Eliezer. This has led some commentators to conclude that there were two individuals in that era named Og.

16. He Had Giant Descendants Scripture records that when Og met his death, his sons were killed as well. Apparently, these sons had progeny: According to one tradition, the giants encountered by the Spies in the Land of Canaan (some 39 years before Og's death) traced their lineage to Og. How long the Og dynasty endured, however, is anyone's guess. (If you happen to lead the Bashan Genealogical Society, please step up.)