Clouds of steam and the thick scent of coal drifted through the Belarusian summer air as Rabbi Yisrael Jacobson, his wife, and two young daughters, stood on a platform awaiting a train that would take them from their hometown of Gomel to Moscow. From Moscow, they were to travel to Latvia to procure visas, and then through Lithuania, Germany, and France, to finally embark on a ship destined for Ellis Island—an arduous journey that would consume the better part of 1925. “You’re going?!” asked his brother-in-law above the hubbub of the busy train station. “The Rebbe’s here, our community is here … where are you going?”

Rabbi Yisrael Jacobson Yisrael Jacobson (originally: Paretzky) was born in November 1895 in Zorawice, Belarus, to a family with deep Chabad roots. There was no yeshivah in town, so as he grew older his parents hired a local teacher to study with him. Seeing that young Yisrael wished to further his studies in a yeshivah, his tutor recommended a yeshivah in Lida, renowned for teaching both Jewish and secular studies. Yisrael’s father, Rabbi Yaakov Leib, set out with his son, but on the way the pair met an emissary from that very yeshivah who cautioned them that the religious standards of the students there left much to be desired. They met another person at the station, a dignified elder Jew from Lida, who persuaded them to choose Tomchei Temimim, the central Chabad yeshivah, instead. "I am not a chassid,” he said, “but if you want your son to be an observant Jew, send him to Lubavitch!" They changed their destination to the city of Lubavitch—the seat of Chabad Chassidism. Yisrael was accepted into Tomchei Temimim in Lubavitch, where he studied until 1917 when the yeshivah relocated to Kremenchuk. All told, between 1908 and 1919, he studied at various branches of Tomchei Temimim in Lubavitch, Schedrin, Kremenchuk, and Kherson. He married Sheina Levin in 1919, and the couple lived in Gomel, Belarus, from 1920 to 1925.

Time to Travel to America Reb Yisrael spent the holiday of Shavuot 1923 in the city of Rostov, with the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. During a private audience, he asked the Rebbe if he should consider moving to the United States, where, at that point, his entire family had relocated. The Rebbe advised, “It would be most proper for you to move there, but not yet.” Two and a half years later, for Rosh Hashanah 1925, Rabbi Jacobson—who had been deeply affected by the desolation caused by Communist persecution and was inspired by a wise elderly Chossid, Rabbi Elya Chaim Althaus, to personally contribute to the efforts to help—traveled to Leningrad, where the Rebbe’s court was assembled at that time. After the holiday, a group of Chassidim convened in Leningrad. Soviet Russia would not be a sustainable habitat for Jewish life much longer and an urgent solution was needed. They decided that one or two individuals would be sent to the United States to establish a new branch of the Chabad yeshivah network. Reb Yisrael, who was at the meeting, agreed to spearhead the project. With the Rebbe’s blessing and encouragement, he quickly set to work on the immigration process. The Rebbe projected that the process would take up to three months. In the meantime, he instructed Rabbi Jacobson to assume the role of Mashpia (mentor and teacher of Chassidism) in Gomel. Exactly three months later, on June 7, 1925, the immigration papers arrived, and the Jacobson family boarded a train to Moscow. They waited six weeks in Moscow for their family in the United States to send money for the boat tickets. Subsequently, they continued by train to Riga, Latvia, where they stayed until December 6, 1925. The next morning, they traveled to France, where several days later, on the sixth day of Chanukah, the Jacobson family boarded the French SS La Savoie, en route to the United States. The nearly week-long journey through often rough waters took its toll on Sheina Jacobson and the couple’s eldest daughter, Chaya Sarah, who became very seasick, while Yisrael and Rochel Dvosha, the younger daughter, remained unaffected. Docking at Ellis Island on January 1, 1925, the passengers were inspected and questioned by authorities. Asked how much money he had with him, Reb Yisrael told the truth: “One dollar.” After finishing the immigration process, the Jacobsons were released to the mainland. Although a new apartment and fresh clothes had been arranged and paid for by their sponsors, Rabbi Jacobson needed a job. He soon came to realize that the “synagogue” that had arranged his visa was merely a rented storefront with an ad-hoc congregation that closed down that very Sunday; its purpose had been fulfilled. He went from synagogue to synagogue, organization to organization, searching for work—devastatingly, to no avail—until he found the Anshei Bobruisk synagogue. The congregation, located in Brownsville, a humble Jewish neighborhood in eastern Brooklyn, was made up of emigres from Reb Yisrael’s home country of Belarus, including some from Zorawice, his birthplace. After negotiation and a trial period, he was hired as rabbi of the congregation.

Organizing Chabad in America Reb Yisrael helped organize a meeting at the house of his peer Rabbi Eliyahu Simpson on April 10, 1926, establishing the organization Agudas Hatmimim, comprising 20 graduates of the Chabad yeshivah in Russia who now resided in the U.S. The group's primary goals included fundraising, working to bring additional students from Russia to America, and the establishment of a Chabad school in the U.S. A couple of years prior, in 1923, the Rebbe had sent a letter to the chassidim in the United States, encouraging them to stay spiritually connected and active in chassidic life. The Rebbe emphasized unity, regular Torah study, and the establishment of educational institutions for children and young adults. He also called upon them to support Torah scholars to ensure they could focus on their sacred duties without needing to engage in commerce or labor. In the summer of 1925, the official organization Agudas Chasidei Chabad, which would later become the international umbrella organization for the entire Chabad-Lubavitch movement, was founded. The Rebbe sent a letter blessing and encouraging the efforts of the new institution, urging all Chassidim to join in. The office of the organization, known colloquially as “Aguch,” was located in a pants-manufacturing business owned by two brothers by the name of Kramer, who, although not card-carrying chassidim, supported the cause. The members of Aguch met there several times a month to discuss sending funds to the Rebbe in Russia and the Chabad yeshivah in Warsaw, and fostering and supporting Jewish life in America. Throughout this period, Rabbi Jacobson acted as the central liaison for all Chabad activities in the country, from working in Aguch to collecting funds for the Rebbe.

The Imprisonment In 1927, the Sixth Rebbe was imprisoned by the Soviet authorities for his efforts on behalf of Judaism. When news reached the US, Rabbi Jacobson sought help in Washington through Senator William Borah, a prominent and influential figure. His assistance proved vital in securing the ultimate release of the Rebbe. Although Idaho, the state he represented, had only around 100 Jewish voters at the time, none of whom Chassidic, Borah later remarked, “Once in a while it’s good to do something that will get me votes in that final election we’re all going to stand for some day.” However, the Jewish community in the United States was not used to living under constant religious persecution and did not fully comprehend the severity of the arrest. Most had left Russia before the rise of Stalinism. As such, efforts to gather funds were not met with much support, especially since Rabbi Jacobson himself had only been in the country for less than two years at that point. After just under a month in custody and exile, the Rebbe was finally released, narrowly avoiding a death sentence. The chassidim realized, however, that it was not safe for the Rebbe to remain in Soviet Russia. Rabbi Mordechai Dubin, a chassid and member of the Latvian parliament, began to pressure his contacts in the Russian government, promising to help the Soviets secure a coveted trade deal if they granted the Rebbe permission to leave. On the other side of the pond, Rabbi Jacobson met with other members of Aguch and made plans to send over money to fund the Rebbe’s travels and any other unexpected costs that might arise. Once the money arrived in Latvia, Rabbi Dubin would ensure it reached its final destination. Determined to raise the full amount, Reb Yisrael insisted he would not leave the factory where the office was located until they had the full sum: four thousand dollars. The Kramer brothers who owned the factory agreed to lend them the money—a vast sum in those days—mere minutes later, which they wired straight to Rabbi Dubin. In October of 1927, the Rebbe left Russia and settled in Riga, Latvia.

The Rebbe’s Visit In the fall of 1929, the Rebbe visited the United States, where he remained for a year, stopping in several major cities to uplift Jewish communities and to collect funds for those in Soviet Russia. Rabbi Jacobson was one of those involved in planning and coordinating the Rebbe’s arrival in New York. On September 17, 1929, the Rebbe arrived to a crowd of hundreds of people, throngs of reporters and photographers, and a heavy police presence. He was escorted to Rabbi Eliyahu Simpson’s house in Boro Park by a police motorcade, where he was greeted by yet more people who had come to see him. When Rabbi Jacobson was finally alone with the Rebbe, the Rebbe greeted him warmly, exclaiming, “How are you! How are you, Reb Yisrael?” The Rebbe told Rabbi Jacobson to go downstairs and to allow in anyone who wished to see him. Eventually, when the crowd grew too big, the Rebbe stepped out onto the porch and spoke from there. Every day, throngs of people flocked to the Rebbe who received guests from morning until deep into the night. During his time in New York, the Rebbe remarked to Rabbi Jacobson: “Yisrael, I suppose that with you, I can speak like we did in der alter heim (‘the old home’).” “Absolutely, Rebbe!” he responded. The Rebbe tasked him with starting a yeshivah and two schools for girls, in which he held leading positions. Reb Yisrael occupied himself with every aspect of the Rebbe’s US visit—everything from preparing food for the Rebbe after his travels to various cities to assisting with the work of Agudas Chasidei Chabad, which the Rebbe involved himself in. He also helped arrange accommodations for the Rebbe for the month of Tishrei—a house in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. He purchased a brand new bed and furnishings; it was noted, however, that the Rebbe did not sleep in the bed even once over the holy days of Rosh Hashanah. Etrogim for Sukkot had been shipped to Rabbi Jacobson’s address: 10 for the Rebbe and 30 for Reb Yisrael to sell to his congregants. When Reb Yisrael discovered that some of his etrogim were nicer than the Rebbe’s, he ran to give the Rebbe the choicest one from his stock. The Rebbe insisted on paying, but Reb Yisrael told him all he wanted was to be able to make a blessing on the Rebbe’s lulav and etrog. Afterwards, the Rebbe blessed him. Soon thereafter, Rabbi Jacobson asked the Rebbe for a blessing for his daughter Chaya Sarah, then nine years old, who had been traumatized by a fire as a child back in Europe and had recently begun squinting with one of her eyes as a result. The Rebbe told her, “Look me in the eyes!” After she looked into the Rebbe’s eyes, he exclaimed, “She looks; she’ll see right away!” The problem was gone. During his visit, the Rebbe continuously emphasized and encouraged his chassidim to share Chassidic teachings in synagogues and study groups. Reb Yisrael had already been giving classes at his synagogue several times a week, and heeding the Rebbe’s wishes decided to expand his efforts into the local yeshivahs. His connection with the students bore fruit, and many of them traveled to study in the Chabad yeshivah in Otwock, Poland, going on to become the next generation of Chabad leaders in America. The Rebbe returned to Europe in the summer of 1930, settling in Warsaw, Poland, where he remained until 1940 when he emigrated to the United States after the outbreak of World War II.

Visiting the Rebbe In 1937, Agudas Chasidei Chabad decided to fund Rabbi Jacobson’s trip to visit the Rebbe, as he had served the organization for years without pay. During his approximately 6-week stay in Poland, he brought the Rebbe messages from his chassidim in America and reported on the various activities being done there. “I have no words to describe the tremendous pleasure that you have brought me,” the Rebbe remarked. “I thank G‑d in my prayers for giving you and those who sent you the proper thought to travel to me.” The profound impact of this visit stayed with Reb Yisrael for many years, so much so that he struggled to write them down later in his memoirs. During a private audience, the Rebbe discussed the Achos Hatmimim organization in Poland and suggested establishing a branch in New York. Achos Hatmimim was a girls club, in which the participants studied Chassidic texts and encouraged each other to follow the Chassidic lifestyle. Rabbi Jacobson, among others, received specific instructions from the Rebbe regarding the curriculum for the girls, and the American branch was soon established.

The Rescue After the outbreak of World War II and the Nazi invasion of Poland, the Rebbe’s secretary, Rabbi Yechezkel Feigin, began a correspondence with Rabbi Jacobson, discussing the possibility of the Rebbe moving to America permanently. The American consulate in Warsaw was deemed uncooperative, so efforts were focused on the consulates in Riga or Paris. The Rebbe emphasized that these preparations were precautionary, and not an indication of a final decision to emigrate. Rabbi Jacobson, Chabad’s man in America, began to initiate a campaign to save the Rebbe. He enlisted a young Washington lobbyist, Max Rhoade, to advocate for the Rebbe, emphasizing his prominence as a Torah scholar and leader in the Jewish world. Rhoade reached out to various U.S. officials and even Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis. The campaign gained traction, leading to communication efforts involving U.S. Senator Robert Wagner, Phillip Rosen from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and others. The Roosevelt administration, despite the President’s initial reluctance, took steps to help. Diplomatic channels were used, involving U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull and U.S. diplomat Robert Pell, to secure the Rebbe's rescue from German-occupied Warsaw. Admiral Wilhelm Canaris of German military intelligence directed Major Ernst Bloch to locate and rescue the Rebbe. Bloch, an Abwehr officer with Jewish heritage, successfully extricated the Rebbe and his family, taking them to Berlin and then to Riga. From Riga, they eventually secured visas to the United States with the help of Rabbi Jacobson. The Rebbe's arrival in America was facilitated by further lobbying, overcoming opposition from Breckenridge Long of the State Department. He entered the U.S. as a religious minister with support from his Brooklyn congregation. This rescue operation, involving multiple layers of international and domestic efforts, ultimately saved the Rebbe and his family, including his daughter Chaya Mushka and son-in-law Rabbi Menachem Mendel who would be the one to assume leadership of the Chabad movement after the Sixth Rebbe’s passing in 1950.