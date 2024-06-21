Shechem (also known as Nablus) is one of Israel’s most ancient and historic cities. Mentioned numerous times in Scripture, it served as the stage for many climactic events and is the famed site of Joseph’s Tomb. Read on for 12 facts about a city with a storied past, precarious present, and, with G‑d’s help, a gloried future.

1. It Was Abraham ’s First Stop Shechem is first mentioned in the bible as our forefather Abraham’s initial stopover upon arriving in the Land of Canaan. It was there that G‑d first made His landmark promise to bequeath the land to Abraham’s descendants, prompting Abraham to build an altar there for G‑d. Read: 18 Facts About Abraham

2. Jacob ’s Sons Waged War There Abraham’s grandson Jacob also spent time in Shechem, purchasing a parcel of land on the city’s outskirts from the local ruling family. He, too, erected an altar there for G‑d. When the city ruler, who was also named Shechem, violated Jacob’s daughter Dinah, her brothers Simon and Levi took matters into their own hands, devising a clever scheme to kill Shechem and all the townspeople in retaliation. Watch: Were Simon and Levi Justified?

3. Another Name Is “Elon Moreh” Scripture also refers to Shechem as Elon (or Elonei) Moreh, translated as “the plain(s) of [a Canaanite named] Moreh.” Apparently, Shechem was a later name, added to commemorate the victory of Jacob’s sons over the local ruler, Shechem. Alternatively, the name Shechem predated the ruler, who adopted the city’s name as his own. Read: All About Shechem and Joseph’s Tomb

4. It Kicked Off the Egyptian Exile Later, when Jacob lived in Hebron, he sent his son Joseph to check up on the welfare of his brothers, who were tending Jacob’s sheep in Shechem. When Joseph found his brothers, they proceeded to sell him as a slave to a group of merchants heading to Egypt. This set off a far-reaching chain of events that resulted in Jacob’s descent to Egypt and the subsequent subjugation of his descendants by the evil Pharaoh. Read: Joseph and His Brothers

5. It Is Flanked by Two Mountains Shechem lies in a valley flanked by two mountains, Mt. Gerizim to the south and Mt. Ebal to the north. Upon their arrival in the Land of Israel, the Jewish people gathered in the valley to proclaim their allegiance to G‑d in their new homeland. In a historic event, an altar was erected on Mt. Ebal and six tribes ascended each of the mountains. The Levites, stationed in the valley below, declared the blessings that G‑d promises for following His laws and the curses for failing to do so. The Jews responded with a resounding “Amen!” signifying their wholehearted acceptance of their covenant with G‑d. Read: 7 Facts About Mt. Gerizim and Mt. Ebal

6. It Is the Site of Joseph’s Tomb Joseph was initially entombed in Egypt, the land where he served as viceroy. Before his passing, he had his brothers promise that when the Israelites would leave Egypt for the Promised Land, they would carry his remains with them. True to their word, the Jews carried Joseph’s coffin throughout their journey in the desert. When they arrived at their destination, he was laid to rest in Shechem, in the very same plot purchased by his father Jacob. To this day, Joseph’s Tomb remains a revered site in the city. The selection of Shechem was by no means arbitrary; according to tradition, Jacob bequeathed this location to Joseph before his passing. When the land was split among the tribes, Shechem was apportioned to Joseph’s son Ephraim. Moreover, Shechem symbolized a poignant return for Joseph, as it marked the very location where his sale into slavery began. Read: How Joseph’s Coffin Ended Up in Israel

7. It Was a City of Refuge When the Jews entered the Land of Israel, they designated three locations as cities of refuge—places an inadvertent murderer could find safety from those seeking vengeance. One of those cities was Shechem. Read: Cities of Refuge Demystified

8. Joshua Delivered His Parting Message There Before Joshua’s passing, he convened the Jewish people in Shechem and delivered his final words, exhorting them to remain faithful to G‑d in their newly settled land. He then erected a large stone that would serve as testimony to the Jews’ loyalty to their Creator. Read: Joshua of the Bible

9. It Was the Tragic Site of Civil War In the era of the Judges, Shechem was the battleground of a tragic civil war. It started when Abimelech, the ambitious son of Gideon, drew support from the Shechemites to do away with his 70 brothers and seize rulership of the land. His relationship with the townsmen quickly turned sour, however, embroiling both parties in a bitter feud that led to the city’s destruction and the dictator’s downfall. Read: Gideon’s Successors

10. The Jewish Monarchy Split There Shechem was the stage for yet another pivotal event in Jewish history: the secession of ten tribes from the Davidic kingdom. Upon the death of King Solomon, the nation gathered in Shechem for the coronation of his son Rehoboam. But when the young king announced his intent to treat his subjects harshly, most of the nation deserted him and crowned Jeroboam in his stead, creating a lasting split in the Jewish monarchy. Read: A History of the Hebrew Monarchy

11. It Was a Samaritan Stronghold In the sixth century BCE, Shechem became inhabited by the Samaritans, an ethnic group transferred to the Holy Land by Sennacherib, King of Assyria. Though they officially converted to Judaism, they retained their pagan practices and beliefs, some of them worshiping a dove-shaped image on Mt. Gerizim. A small community of Samaritans still persists in the region. Read: The Samaritans