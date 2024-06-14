King David, the quintessential Jewish leader, has been admired and revered by the Jewish people throughout our turbulent history. Royal yet relatable, powerful but still kind-hearted, courageous yet willing to acknowledge his mistakes, King David is a role model for anyone facing challenges. To this day, Jews turn to his heartfelt Psalms to seek comfort and encouragement. King David’s life was full of turmoil, and he often found himself on the move, fleeing from one place to the next, fighting for his life and striving to protect the Jewish people from their mortal enemies. In this series of articles, we will follow King David’s footsteps, visiting the sites where significant events in his life took place and learning more about those events from the archeological discoveries at the sites.

Bethlehem King David was born in Bethlehem, in the tribal territory of Judah. Bethlehem is mentioned in Genesis as the place where the matriarch Rachel died and was buried. Later, Bethlehem takes center stage in the Book of Ruth. It is the city Naomi leaves with her husband and sons, and to which she returns after their deaths, together with her daughter-in-law Ruth. Later, Ruth marries Boaz and settles in Bethlehem, where she gives birth to Obed, the father of Jesse and the grandfather of David. Like his father and grandfather, David was born and raised in Bethlehem. As a shepherd, he spent much of his youth in its picturesque hills and valleys. Following G‑d’s command, Samuel the Prophet traveled to Bethlehem to anoint one of the sons of Jesse as the next Jewish king. There, Samuel brought offerings to G‑d and invited Jesse and his family to a sacrificial feast. Jesse arrived and presented his seven sons to Samuel, but G‑d told him that none of them were the future king. Jesse sent for David, his youngest son, who had been out tending to the sheep. When Samuel saw David, “ruddy, with beautiful eyes, and handsome appearance,” G‑d told him that this was the man he’d been looking for. “And Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brothers. And a spirit of the L-rd passed over David from that day forth.” The commentaries explain that spirit of the L-rd refers to the exceptional strength David acquired that day. The tomb of Matriarch Rachel in Bethlehem.

At King Saul ’s Palace in Gibeah Since Saul was still the reigning monarch, David remained in Bethlehem after his anointment, waiting for Samuel’s prophecy to materialize. Meanwhile, King Saul was overcome by an “evil spirit.” His servants suggested that he invite a harp player to the palace to uplift his spirits, and one of the servants specifically recommended David, who was known for his musical talent. Thus, David found himself in the royal palace, playing the harp and acting as the weapon bearer for King Saul. King Saul’s palace was located in Gibeah, in the tribal territory of Benjamin. Gibeah is first mentioned in the Book of Judges as the site of a tragic murder that led to a civil war. Most modern archeologists identify the location of Gibeah as Tel el-Ful, a hill just north of modern Jerusalem. It is one of the first sites excavated in the Land of Israel, in 1868, by British archeologist Charles Warren. Since then, other archeologists have excavated at Tel el-Ful and discovered the ruins of a fortress. In the 1940s, American archeologist William F. Albright reconstructed its layout. The fortress was protected by a casemate double wall, with partitions dividing the space between the walls into chambers. While some of the chambers were filled with debris, others were used as storerooms, with doors opening into the fortress. In the fortress, archeologists discovered an iron plow tip and pottery typical of the time period. Albright concluded that this construction style was most popular in the days of Saul and David. Perhaps this was the royal palace where David played the harp for King Saul. Curiously enough, in the mid-1960s, King Hussein of Jordan chose Tel el-Ful as the site of his summer palace, as the area had been under Jordanian control since 1948. The construction was stopped in 1967 after Israel regained control over the territory in the Six-Day War. Aerial view of Tel el-Ful/Gibeah in 1931.

The Battle With Goliath We now come to the famous story of David battling the Philistine giant Goliath. The Philistines gathered in Sokho, in the territory of Judah, and camped between Sokho and Azekah, in Efes Damim.

Tel Sokho Both Sokho and Azekah were fortified hilltop cities. Both lay on the border between the Philistine lands and the Jewish kingdom and formed a first line of defense against the Philistines. Tel Sokho today is an archeological site and a scenic hike, popular in the spring for its lupine wildflowers. It is identified as the biblical Sokho based on seal impressions stamped on jar handles explicitly mentioning the name Sokho. Archeologists have conducted excavations in the area since 1838. Over the years, they’ve discovered ruins of ancient walls, burial caves, cisterns, wine presses, and lots of pottery. Lupines at Tel Sokho. Zachi Evenor

Tel Azekah Tel Azekah today is part of a large nature park. Walking up the hill, visitors can read verses from the Book of Samuel, inscribed on rocks and benches along the path, telling the story of David’s battle with Goliath. Tel Azekah is also an active archeological site, where new discoveries are made every year. Back in 1898, British archeologists working on behalf of the Palestine Exploration Fund discovered a fortress with towers. Later archeologists have been finding pottery and coins from different eras of history. Azekah was again targeted by conquerors later in Jewish history. It is described in an Assyrian inscription as a stronghold captured by King Sennacherib in his campaign against King Hezekiah of Judah. Later, Azekah and Lachish are mentioned by the Prophet Jeremiah as the only cities still standing during Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar’s attack on Judah. Azekah is also mentioned in the Lachish letters, as described in our article on Lachish.

Elah Valley Efes Damim has not been identified, but it must have been located in the Elah Valley, which is the valley between the hills of Sokho and Azekah. In response to the Philistine advance, King Saul also gathered his army in the Elah Valley. The word “elah” means terebinth in Hebrew. A terebinth is a small tree with edible fruits, native to the Mediterranean region. Today, terebinths are still found in the Elah Valley, but much of its land is used for agriculture and winemaking. Elah Valley as seen from the top of Tel Azekah.

Goliath’s Armor The two armies faced each other from two different hills. The Jewish army was intimidated by the Philistine army. To make matters worse, a powerful Philistine giant named Goliath, from the city of Gath, began to taunt the Jews, challenging them to send a warrior to fight him. Goliath’s armor is described in detail: A helmet of copper was on his head, and he was wearing a coat of mail, and the weight of the coat was five thousand shekels of copper. And greaves of copper were on his legs, and a copper javelin was between his shoulders. And the shaft of his spear was like a weaver's beam, and the spear's head was six hundred shekels of iron, and the shield-bearer went before him. As mentioned in our article about the Philistines, their origins were Mycenaean. In excavations of the Mycenaean Acropolis on the island of Paros, Greece, archeologists found a large bowl which depicts warriors in full armor. The armor fits the description of Goliath’s armor and helps us visualize what Goliath looked like. The Warrior Vase, currently located in the Archaeological Museum of Athens. Paolo Villa As we know, David volunteered for the job of fighting Goliath, and the rest is history. Upon seeing their hero dead, the Philistines panicked and fled. The Jews, energized by David’s victory, “Arose and shouted, and pursued the Philistines until you come to the valley, and until the Gates of Ekron; and the slain of the Philistines fell on the road of Shaaraim, and up to Gath and up to Ekron.”