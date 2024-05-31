The Temple Mount in Jerusalem (“Har Habayit” in Hebrew) is Judaism’s most sacred spot, the place where two Holy Temples stood and a third will stand in the Messianic era, may it happen very soon. Read on for 12 facts about this focal point of Jewish hopes, prayers, and longing throughout the millennia of our history.

1. The Patriarchs Worshiped There The Temple Mount was a special spot long before it became the site of the Holy Temple. Scripture identifies it as the place where Abraham bound his son Isaac on the altar. Jacob’s famous dream occurred at this location, and his father Isaac prayed there too. According to a tradition quoted by Maimonides, it is the spot where Noah built an altar upon leaving the ark, and the source of the earth with which G‑d formed Adam’s body. Read: Abraham’s Ultimate Test

2. The Bible Calls It Mt. Moriah In Biblical parlance, the Temple Mount is known as Mt. Moriah. Moriah is associated with the Hebrew word hora’ah, instruction, as this mountain would be the future site of the Jewish Supreme Court (see below), from which instructive guidance issued forth to all Jews. Alternatively, Moriah is related to the word mor, myrrh, one of the fragrant ingredients of the incense offered in the Temple on this mountain. Read: What Is the Temple Mount?

3. David Purchased (Part of) It From a Jebusite During the reign of King David, a raging epidemic struck the Jewish nation. King David encountered the destroying angel sent by G‑d at the threshing floor of Aravnah the Jebusite, located on the site of the future Temple Mount. The angel relayed G‑d’s command that David erect an altar at that location and offer sacrifices. Those offerings would end the plague. David purchased the threshing floor from Aravnah for 600 shekels. He built an altar and offered up sacrifices, and indeed, the plague stopped. David proceeded to designate the location of that altar as the future site of the Temple. Read: The Story of King David in the Bible

4. Two Temples Stood There The Temple Mount is most famous as the site of the two Holy Temples in Jerusalem. The First Temple, built by David’s son Solomon in the year 2928 from Creation (833 BCE), stood for 410 years and was destroyed by the Babylonians in 3338 (423 BCE). After a 70-year interlude, the Second Temple was built, standing for 420 years until the Romans set fire to it in 3829 (69 CE). Read: 9 Facts About the Holy Temples

5. G‑d Was “Revealed” There The site of the Holy Temple on the Temple Mount is the most sacred spot on the globe. When the Temple stood, the Divine Presence was revealed there in all its glory, with miracles occurring on a daily basis. Take the Temple Mount Quiz

6. Jews Pray Toward It Throughout our history, Jews across the world have prayed facing towards Jerusalem, recognizing that their prayers ascend on High via the Temple Mount. As Jacob said after spending the night on Mt. Moriah, “This is nothing other than a house of G‑d; it is the portal to Heaven!” Read: Why Do Jews Pray Toward the Temple Mount?

7. The Temple Mount Proper Was the Walled-In Part In the Temple era, the summit of the Temple Mount was surrounded by a towering wall, accessible via three gates, two on the southern side and one on the west. In the Talmudic lexicon, the term “Temple Mount” refers specifically to this enclosure. Thus, when the Mishnah states that individuals subject to certain types of impurity are restricted from entering the Temple Mount, it applies specifically to the area within this wall, not the entire mountain. Watch: The History of The Temple Mount

8. It Housed Three Courts of Law Three Jewish courts of law were erected on the Temple Mount. The first was situated at the entrance to the Temple Mount complex, and the second, with judges of a higher caliber, was located at the entrance to the Temple courtyard. The third was the Supreme Court, and its members convened in a room of the Temple known as the Hewn Chamber. If a question arose that was beyond the capacity of a local court, a delegation would bring the query to the Temple Mount. Once there, the petitioners would present their case, moving from the lowest court to the highest (both figuratively and literally ), until the matter was resolved. Read: The Jewish Court System

9. Herod Doubled Its Size Herod the Great was a former Idumean slave who ruled Judea from 36 BCE–1 CE. Although a cruel autocrat who ruled with ruthless brutality, he undertook the ambitious project of renovating the Second Holy Temple which had fallen into disrepair. One of the main elements of this undertaking was the expansion of the Temple Mount, which originally measured 500 square cubits. This was accomplished by hauling in tons of dirt and building retaining walls, ultimately doubling the summit area. Read: Herod the Great

10. Some of Its Ancient Structures Survived Visitors can still see remnants of some of the Temple Mount’s ancient structures. The most famous, of course, is the Western Wall, a segment of the retaining wall surrounding the Temple Mount. Visible also are the remains of Robinson’s Arch, a massive staircase that once led up to the Temple Mount compound. Read: 12 Facts About the Western Wall

11. Entry Today Is Restricted … From a halachic perspective, entry to much of the Temple Mount is technically permitted for most Jews. However, anyone who contracted impurity from a corpse may not enter the area where the Temple once stood. Since everyone today is presumed to be subject to this type of impurity, and since the exact location of the Temple is unclear, the common view today is to avoid entering any part of the Temple Mount. In addition to halachic considerations, access to the Temple Mount by Jews is severely restricted due to the complicated history of the site's status under international and Israeli law. Read: Why Haven’t Jews Rebuilt the Temple Yet?