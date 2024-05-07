In these times, when Jews and Jewish values are threatened in public spaces across America, it has unfortunately spilled over into high- and even middle-school classrooms. Jewish parents sending their children to public schools (and often private schools as well) cannot be there to protect them from every nasty remark or sanctimonious staff member—including well-meaning but uninformed individuals. But they can do a lot to inoculate them and supply them with the knowledge and strength they need.

Here are some tips that I’ve gleaned from my work, which I trust you’ll find useful as well.