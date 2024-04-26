Pirkei Avot, Ethics of the Fathers, a Talmudic tractate devoted to Jewish morals, values, and ethics, is customarily studied during the six weeks between Passover and Shavuot. Read on for 12 facts about this timeless jewel of Jewish wisdom.

1. It Is Part of the Mishnah The Mishnah is the primary text of the Oral Torah and the foundation upon which the Talmud is constructed. It encompasses 63 tractates covering every area of Jewish law: agriculture, holidays, family relations, civil law, sacrifices, ritual purity, and many more. One of these tractates, however, focuses not on law but on Jewish ethics: Pirkei Avot, lit. “Chapters of the Fathers,” more commonly known as “Ethics of the Fathers.” Read: 10 Mishnah Facts Every Jew Should Know

2. It Has 5 Chapters and 96 Mishnahs Pirkei Avot is divided into five chapters, each subdivided into numerous bite-sized paragraphs called mishnahs. A typical mishnah in Pirkei Avot will cite the name of a Talmudic sage and convey several concise life-lessons he taught. Others are anonymous, apparently the consensus of the sages of the time. In total, these five chapters comprise a total of 96 mishnahs. Read: What Is “Ethics of the Fathers”?

3. It Is Studied Every Shabbat From Passover to Shavuot It is customary to study Pirkei Avot during the six weeks between Passover and Shavuot. One chapter is studied each Shabbat after the afternoon Minchah prayer. Various reasons are given for this practice. According to one perspective, these weeks herald the onset of warmer weather, a time when our passions and drives are often stirred. Studying Pirkei Avot and applying its life lessons are meant to fortify us spiritually and prepare us for the moral challenges the summer months present. Alternatively, the study of these chapters is meant as a preparation for Shavuot, the holiday of the giving of the Torah, in line with the dictum that “Ethical conduct is a prerequisite to Torah.” Read: 11 Shavuot Facts Every Jew Should Know

4. A Sixth Chapter Was Added Later Since Pirkei Avot only has five chapters, and there are six weeks between Passover and Shavuot, the sages of the Geonic period appended a sixth chapter to its text. This chapter stems from the Beraita—a body of teachings formulated by sages of the Mishnaic era but not included in the Mishnah. Known as Kinyan Torah (“Acquiring Torah”), the sixth chapter of Pirkei Avot emphasizes the Torah’s immense value and the virtues inherent in its study, making it an appropriate study for the week directly before Shavuot. Read: What Is Torah?

5. Some Learn It Throughout the Summer Many communities (including Chabad) continue the chapter-a-week regimen throughout the summer months, extending until Rosh Hashanah, which results in the entire tractate being studied four times. By the time the last round comes along, fewer than six weeks remain until the Jewish New Year, so chapters are doubled up to facilitate its completion. Read: Why Is the Tractate Named “Fathers”?

6. We Add a Preface and an Afterword It is customary to recite an added Mishnaic passage both before and after the weekly chapter. The prefacing mishnah highlights the inherent value of every individual: “Every Jew has a share in the World to Come, as the verse states, ‘All your people are righteous; they shall inherit the land forever…’” The concluding mishnah emphasizes the beauty of doing mitzvahs: “G‑d desired to bring merit to Israel; that is why He gave them an abundance of Torah and mitzvahs…” Read: The Weekly Chapter’s Preface and Afterword

7. It Records the Transmission of the Oral Torah The first mishnah of Pirkei Avot summarizes the transmission of the Oral Torah: Moses received the Torah at Mt. Sinai. He transmitted it to Joshua; Joshua transmitted it to the elders; the elders transmitted it to the prophets; and the prophets transmitted it to the Men of the Great Assembly. The subsequent mishnahs record the names of the transmitters of the Oral Torah after the Men of the Great Assembly, along with the ethical teachings of each one. Pirkei Avot thus depicts an unbroken chain of tradition from Moses all the way to the sages of the Mishnah. Read: The Course of Tradition

8. Its Moral Ethics Are Divinely Inspired Why does Pirkei Avot begin by affirming that Moses received the Torah at Mt. Sinai? This statement highlights what sets Pirkei Avot apart from the many moral codes authored throughout history. Those codes are the work of humans, originating from the limited perspective of the mortal mind. Pirkei Avot, however, is Divinely inspired, an integral part of the Torah given to Moses at Mt. Sinai. Read: What Are Jewish Values?

9. It Conveys Timeless Lessons Pirkei Avot may be ancient, but its teachings are as relevant and meaningful today as when they were first imparted millennia ago. Here is a sampling from each chapter: Shimon the Righteous would say: The world is supported by three things: Torah study, Divine service, and good deeds. (1:2) Hillel says: A boor cannot fear sin; an ignoramus cannot be pious. If you are shy you will not learn; if you are short-tempered you cannot teach. If you are overly preoccupied with business, you will not become wise. If there is no one to step up to the plate, do your best to be the one to do so. (2:5) Rabbi Chanina son of Dosa says: If others are pleased with you, G‑d is pleased with you; if others are not pleased with you, G‑d is not pleased with you. (3:10) [Shimon] son of Zoma says: Who is wise? Someone who learns from everyone. Who is strong? Someone who overcomes their base instincts. Who is wealthy? Someone who is happy with their lot. Who is respected? Someone who respects others. (4:1) If love is dependent on a factor, when the factor disappears, so does the love. But when love is independent of any factor, it will never disappear. (5:16) Rabbi Yossi son of Kisma said: I was once traveling on the road when I met a wealthy man. After exchanging greetings, he said, “My teacher! Come and live in my city, and I will give you thousands upon thousands of gold coins, precious stones, and pearls.” I replied, “Even if you give me all the silver, gold, precious stones, and pearls in the universe, I will only dwell in a place of Torah.” (6:9) Read: What Is Derech Eretz?

10. It Has Been Translated Into Multiple Languages Pirkei Avot is a classic and has been translated into multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Russian, enabling its timeless lessons to be studied and appreciated by an ever broader audience. Study Pirkei Avot in English

11. Hundreds of Commentaries Were Written on It Pirkei Avot is one of the most prolifically elucidated Jewish texts, boasting a rich repository of commentaries accessible in several languages. Some of these works focus on analyzing the text, while others bring its lessons home with thought-provoking anecdotes and stories. Delve into our Collection of Insights on Pirkei Avot