In this article, I want to bring awareness to living life as a religious teen with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Please note that this is my personal experience and how I dealt with it. Although it affected me in many areas of my life, in this article I will focus primarily on the aspect related to Torah and religious observance. OCD plays out differently for each person in their own circumstances. If you are concerned that you are struggling with OCD, consult with someone qualified in this area for further guidance. My goal is just to bring awareness and let people know that they are not alone in this struggle. The core issue of OCD revolves around a need for certainty. I have often heard people speak about double-checking the locks and doors again and again, being excessively careful about cleanliness or making sure no one is following you. When it comes to Torah observance, it can very easily lead into obsession over making sure you are following every single law, custom or tradition correctly. Because there are so many details in Jewish observance, it can be hard to differentiate the fine line between being very stringent and being obsessive-compulsive. If someone is constantly redoing the same thing—such as washing and re-washing their hands for bread, just in case the first five times weren’t good enough—that is not being extra-religious; it is bordering on OCD. If your actions lead to anxiety, stress and guilt, chances are it’s a hint of OCD.

What Others Should Know As an objective outsider, it might be easier to recognize, but as someone who genuinely thought I was doing the right thing, it’s important not to be mocked or belittled. It is important to be aware that OCD is not just something that you can stop doing right away. It often requires professional intervention. Having a friend, sibling, parent, neighbor or teacher telling you to “just move on,” “don’t think about it,” or “stop,” is not only not helpful, but it can actually intensify the urge and lead to the person becoming even more extreme behind closed doors where no one can see. I often felt the need to call a rabbi to clarify anything that I wasn’t completely sure of. A rabbi who doesn't fully understand the concept and thought process behind OCD can have good intentions but might make things even harder. Speaking to a rabbi who understands OCD was tremendously helpful for me. One of my big struggles is the fact that there are always more things we should take on and do. We are encouraged to push ourselves, keep going and adding in all areas. I would find myself extremely anxious and overwhelmed by the feeling of “I have to do everything.” I took everything literally which just led to anxiety and panic rather than action. For someone struggling with OCD, it is common to try to find someone that can offer assurance. I had different people I would turn to: my parents, teachers and mashpia. I trusted them and would ask about the most specific details, waiting for approval or disagreement. But even when they told me to do less, it felt wrong and I should really do more. I would create rituals for myself to get reassurance from whatever was giving me anxiety. This played out in lots of different areas of my observance. Here are a few examples of how it affected me.

Daily Study Daily study was a big stressor. I had a minute-to-minute daily schedule that I could not mess up. I had to say each word properly, which I could only do at home, undisturbed. I had to understand every single word, I was anxious until I finished, and when I finished I would be anxious that maybe I didn’t do it right or missed out on something. If there was any word that I didn't fully understand, I would write it down on a paper to ask someone to explain it to me later. This made me feel anxious all day, because it didn’t feel as if I did it correctly, which to me equated to not having done it at all.

Psalms I was taught that we have to say every word of Psalms carefully and properly. To make sure this was done, I would say my daily Psalms more than once, each time slightly differently just in case. It took a huge amount of concentration and caused significant stress. I once missed out on a school trip, sitting on the side because I felt I had to finish my daily Psalms in all the different versions. I came home pretty frustrated.

Prayer There was a point that on non-school days, I would wake up early with a strong feeling of anxiety that I needed to pray. I was never able to sleep in, and it was extremely stressful to make sure I also davened properly with all the right intentions.

Ritual Hand Washing I would wash my hands, then wash them again. And again, and again and again. I worried that maybe I had missed a teensy spot, or that the water hadn’t covered my whole hand at once. Sometimes I would repeat the ritual many times to ensure that I did it properly. Even after that, I would worry that maybe I hadn’t done it correctly.

Speaking Truthfully I always had to make sure that every word I said was accurate and precise. If I was unsure whether something I said was a hundred percent true, I would go back to each person that I had spoken to and make sure everyone heard and understood that maybe it wasn’t true. If I felt that I had done something wrong to someone, I would apologize over and over to make sure that I was fully forgiven.