The Queen of Sheba is famous for her visit to King Solomon’s court (described in I Kings 10:1–13 and II Chronicles 9:1–12), which left her greatly impressed by his power and wisdom. Read on for 11 facts about this enigmatic ruler and her interactions with King Solomon.

1. There Were Three Shebas Noah's son Ham had a descendant named Sheba, as did Ham's brother Shem. Abraham, too, had a grandson Sheba from his wife Keturah. It is unclear which Sheba was the progenitor of the nation ruled by King Solomon's visitor.

2. Sheba Was a Wealthy Kingdom The Queen of Sheba ruled a land blessed with immense wealth, as evidenced by her costly gifts to King Solomon (see below). Midrashic sources describe the extent of the land’s prosperity, as well as the peaceful nature of its citizens: “Its earth is more precious than gold, and silver litters the streets like manure … It has many inhabitants … They do not know how to wage war or shoot arrows.”

3. Solomon's Wisdom Piqued Her Curiosity In addition to wealth, the kingdom of Sheba boasted many wise men and women, leading the queen to believe that no land surpassed hers in its wisdom. So when news of the Jewish king's extraordinary, divinely-inspired sagacity reached her ears, she was determined to see for herself whether the rumors were true.

4. She Traveled to Jerusalem Accompanied by camels bearing spices, gold, and precious stones, the Queen of Sheba and her entourage made the long journey to Jerusalem. After being greeted by the king's general, Benayahu, she was directed to the king, who, according to one tradition, received her in a palace made of crystal.

5. She Challenged the King with Riddles The queen tested Solomon’s wisdom by posing numerous riddles, all of which the king easily solved to her satisfaction. While Scripture does not detail the riddles she presented, Midrashic sources enumerate several of them. Here is a sampling: Queen of Sheba: I come from the ground; I am poured like water; if handled incorrectly, I can burn the home. What am I? King Solomon: Petroleum. Queen of Sheba: When mighty winds blow, I bend like a reed. I bring glory to the rich and disgrace to the poor; glory to the dead and disgrace to those alive; joy to the birds and fear to the fish. What am I? King Solomon: Flax. Queen of Sheba: For seven it leaves me; for nine it enters me. Two produce liquid while one drinks. Who am I? King Solomon: A fertile woman. The seven are the days of her menstruation; the nine are the months of pregnancy. The two are her breasts, and the one is a suckling child. Queen of Sheba: A woman told her child: Your father is my father; your grandfather is my husband; you are my son; and I am your sister. Who is she? King Solomon: The daughter(s) of Lot.

6. What She Saw Left Her Awestruck The queen was amazed at Solomon's intellectual prowess, and the magnificent Temple he had built took her breath away. The order and pomp displayed in Solomon's court left her in awe, prompting her to extol the king's wisdom and to bless G‑d for appointing him as ruler.

7. Solomon Reciprocated Her Gifts At the end of her visit, the Queen of Sheba presented King Solomon with 120 talents of gold along with an abundance of spices and precious gems. Scripture records that never before had such vast quantities of spices been brought to Jerusalem. In return, Solomon shared some of his profound wisdom with her and gave her an array of items not found in Sheba.

8. Some Say She Bore Solomon a Child According to one tradition, the Queen of Sheba converted to Judaism and bore King Solomon a daughter. Unfortunately, her conversion was insincere, and upon returning to her homeland she returned to her idolatrous ways. This child was the progenitor of Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonian monarch who destroyed the Holy Temple some 400 years later.

9. Some Say It Was a Male Monarch The Talmud records a tradition that the Shebaean monarch who visited Solomon was a male. This tradition is inconclusive, however: some commentators on the Talmud offer alternative interpretations, according to which she was indeed a queen.

10. Sheba’s Location Is Uncertain There is a debate about the location of the land of Sheba, with no clear conclusion. Some seem to identify it with Yemen, while others link it with Ethiopia.