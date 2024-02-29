King Solomon (Shlomo in Hebrew) was the fourth king of Israel and the second king of the Davidic dynasty. His reign marked an era of peace of prosperity for the Jewish people, and he is famous for his exceptional wisdom and for building the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. Want to know more? Read on for 11 facts about King Solomon.

1. His Parents Were David and Bathsheba Solomon was born in Jerusalem to King David, founder of the House of David which ruled Israel until the destruction of the first Holy Temple. Solomon’s mother was Bathsheba. (King David’s other sons were Solomon’s half-brothers, born from his other wives.) Read: The Story of King David

2. His Name Portended a Reign of Peace The Hebrew name for Solomon, “Shlomo,” means “peace.” In contrast to King David’s reign, which was marked by ongoing conflict with the Jews’ adversaries, Solomon’s kingship was characterized by peace, tranquility, and widespread prosperity. Read: The Story of King Solomon and His Reign

3. He Asked G‑d for Wisdom Shortly after Solomon ascended the throne in the year 2924 from Creation (837 BCE), G‑d appeared to him in a dream and offered to grant any wish he desired. King Solomon humbly requested a wise and discerning heart with which to govern his subjects. Pleased, G‑d not only bestowed upon him unparalleled wisdom, greater than anyone who ever lived, but also gifted him with the wealth and honor he did not ask for. Read: Who’s the Thief? and A Story About an Egg

4. His First Case Involved Two Mothers Fighting Over a Baby Scripture records the first case adjudicated by King Solomon, involving two mothers who had each recently given birth. When one of the infants died in his sleep, each mother claimed that the deceased child belonged to the other mother. Hearing the story, Solomon ruled that the baby who was still alive should be cut in half, and each mother would receive a piece. One of the mothers begged that the child be given to the other woman rather than be killed. Solomon immediately awarded the child to that woman, as she was undoubtedly the true mother. Read: Are You Cutting Your Baby in Half?

5. He Built the Holy Temple Once Solomon felt that his kingship was firmly established, he set out to complete the project that his father King David had begun: the building of the Holy Temple—a home for G‑d and a place where the Jewish people could worship Him. Construction took 7 years and was completed in 2935 (827 BCE). The finished structure, an architectural masterpiece of unsurpassed beauty, would stand for the next 410 years, until being destroyed by the Babylonians in 3338 (423 BCE). Read: What Was the Holy Temple?

6. He Understood the Language of Animals and Birds Midrashic sources detail Solomon’s ability to understand the language of the animals and birds. Nachmanides explains that certain angels reveal future events to humankind by causing the animals and birds to call in a certain way, and King Solomon was able to decipher these heavenly messages. Read: Can Animals Sense the Paranormal?

7. The Queen of Sheba Tested His Wisdom The Queen of Sheba embarked on a journey to King Solomon's court, driven by curiosity to verify the widespread tales of his extraordinary wisdom and immense wealth. Alongside her royal retinue and lavish gifts, she came prepared with a series of riddles, intending to test the king. Solomon, however, effortlessly unraveled these riddles, surpassing her expectations. His brilliance left an indelible impression on her, inspiring her to bless G‑d for appointing him king of Israel. Read: Every Man Under His Vine

8. He Authored 3 Books of the Bible A small part of King Solomon’s vast wisdom is encapsulated in the 3 books of Scripture under his authorship: Proverbs (Mishlei), a book of sayings and aphorisms; Song of Songs (Shir Hashirim), a song depicting the love between G‑d and His people; and Ecclesiastes (Kohelet), Solomon's wise observations on the world and on life. Scripture mentions an additional book of wisdom he authored that is no longer extant. Watch: The Ultimate Love Song

9. Some of His Wives Worshiped Idols In addition to his Jewish wives, King Solomon married many foreign women. Their conversion to Judaism was insincere and they continued practicing idolatry. The king’s failure to properly curb their behavior led G‑d to view his inaction as complicity. As a result, G‑d told Solomon that his kingdom would be torn from him upon his death, with only the tribes of Judah and Benjamin remaining loyal to his successors. Read: Did Solomon Marry Out?

10. The Kingdom Split Upon His Death After leading the nation for 40 years, King Solomon passed away in 2964 (797 BCE) and was buried in Jerusalem. He was succeeded by his son Rehoboam. When Rehoboam disregarded the people’s plea for fair treatment, 10 of the 12 Tribes of Israel withdrew their allegiance, appointing Jeroboam (of the tribe of Ephraim) as their king. This pivotal event resulted in a centuries-long schism, in which the nation of Israel was ruled by two separate monarchies—the Kingdom of Judah and the Kingdom of Israel. Read: A History of the Hebrew Monarchy