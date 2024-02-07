Amram was the father of Moses, Aaron, and Miriam, who together led the Jews during the Exodus from Egypt. He himself led the Jews during their Egyptian exile and was one of the most righteous men in Jewish history. Read on for 10 facts about this notable Biblical personality.

1. His Father Was Kehot, Son of Levi Amram and his three younger brothers—Yitzhar (father of Korah), Hebron, and Uziel—were the sons of Kehot, the second of Levi’s three sons. Read: Who Was Amram?

2. He Married His Aunt Amram married Yocheved, his father’s younger sister, giving him the unique status of his grandfather’s son-in-law. Although the Torah prohibits marrying one’s aunt, the union of Amram and Yocheved occurred prior to the giving of the Torah, when the prohibition was not yet in effect. Read: 11 Fascinating Facts About Yocheved

3. He Fathered Three (or Five) Prophets Amram and Yocheved gave birth to three children, Miriam, Aaron, and Moses, all of whom were prophets and devoted leaders of the Jewish nation. According to one tradition, at one point Amram married another woman who bore him Eldad and Medad, men who were also blessed with the spirit of prophecy. Read: Eldad and Medad: The Mysterious Prophets

4. His Name Means “Exalted Nation” According to the Zohar, the name Amram is a contraction of the two Hebrew words am ram, “exalted nation,” alluding to the exceptional greatness of Amram’s children. Read: 17 Facts About Moses

5. He Was Leader of the Jews in Egypt The Talmud describes Amram as the gadol hador, “the greatest man in the generation.” Due to his exceptional stature, Amram commanded immense respect; the masses looked up to him and followed his example.

6. His Daughter Convinced Him to Remarry When Pharaoh issued a decree mandating that all newborn Jewish boys be discarded into the Nile, Amram and Yocheved—by then parents of Miriam and Aaron—decided to divorce rather than bear additional children. Miriam, however, argued that with others following their example, their well-intentioned decision would spell the end of G‑d’s chosen people. Amram heeded his young daughter’s advice and remarried his wife with pomp and circumstance, prompting the rest of the people—who had emulated Amram and Yocheved and divorced as well—to follow suit and remarry. Later, when Moses was born as the result of the renewed union, Amram kissed Miriam and thanked her. Read: 10 Facts About Miriam

7. His Age Helps Date the Egyptian Exile Although the Bible refers to the exile in Egypt as lasting for 400 years, in actuality it only lasted 210. One factor indicating this shortened timeframe is Amram’s age. The Torah records Amram’s lifespan as 137 years, while his father Kehot, born before the descent to Egypt, lived to be 133. Add to that Moses’ 80 years at the time of the Exodus, and we are left with a total significantly short of 400—proving that the 400-year count begins from an earlier point in time: the birth of Isaac. Read: How Many Years Did the Jews Spend in Egypt?

8. He Helped Usher G‑d’s Presence Into This World According to Jewish tradition, when G‑d created the world the Divine Presence was felt here on Earth. In the subsequent seven generations, however, His Presence gradually departed, rising from one heaven to the next due to humanity’s many sins. Amram was one of seven righteous men who restored the Divine Presence to the earthly realm. Study: Basi LeGani

9. He Died Without Sin Amram was one of only four people entirely free of any trace of sin. (The other three were: Benjamin, and King David’s father Jesse and son Kilab.) According to the Talmud, these four would have lived forever if not for the sin of the Tree of Knowledge which introduced mortality to all of humanity. Read: How Sin Started