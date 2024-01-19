Reb Pinchas Reizes seemed to be a man of contradictions. He was a wealthy magnate who lived in a brick mansion, yet he cried copious tears over the materiality of it. His father was a renowned rabbi, but he chose to be named for his mother-in-law, Reizel. He was a well-positioned community leader in a town opposed to Chassidism, but he was a devoted chassid. He left no physical heirs, but 200 years after his death, his legacy lives on in the form of the Chassidic teachings he transcribed. Read on to be inspired by the life and times of Rabbi Pinchas Reizes.

Reb Pinchas Reizes Pinchas Reizes was born in the mid-to-late 18th century in the city of Shklov (in what is now Belarus), where his father, Rabbi Chanoch Henoch Schick, served as the city's rabbi. Like many of the city’s learned Jews, he was known for his opposition to the nascent Chassidic movement. As a child, Reb Pinchas gained widespread recognition for his exceptional intellectual abilities. At the age of 17, he became the study partner of Rabbi Yosef Kolbo, a distinguished Torah scholar, and by the time he turned 20, Reb Pinchas was chosen as a representative of his city at the Vaad Haaratzot (“Council of the Lands”) in Slutzk.

First Encounter One morning in the fall of 1770, a stranger entered the study hall of Shklov and settled near the stove to warm up. After a brief period, Rabbi Yerucham Dov, a scholarly fisherman, approached him, inviting him to have something to eat. He then presented him with a Talmudic query ​​that had puzzled him and many other scholars as well, perhaps intending to assess the stranger's scholarly prowess. The stranger responded by reviewing the entire Talmudic passage with Rashi’s commentary out loud from memory, and by listening to the simple way he recited it, Rabbi Yerucham Dov realized how his “question” wasn’t even a question to begin with. Amazed, Reb Yerucham Dov approached the other scholars in the hall, expressing his surprise at the great knowledge and sharp mind of the stranger. They, too, approached the stranger and peppered him with questions, each of which he answered concisely and clearly. Even Rabbi Yosef Kolbo, a genius in his own right, marveled at the stranger's unique learning method. However, the mysterious scholar refused to reveal his identity. Eventually, the stranger agreed to deliver several lectures over the next few days, much to the delight of those present. Reb Pinchas and his father were particularly impressed by the young man. After that, the unknown scholar left town. It was later revealed he was none other than Rabbi Schneur Zalman (at that point still a student of the Maggid of Mezritch), who would go on to become known as the Alter Rebbe, founder of the Chabad movement. This fact embittered the scholars of Shklov, many of whom opposed the fledgling Chassidic movement. They felt outwitted by this young man of 26. However, the incident left an unforgettable impression on the young Reb Pinchas.

The Great Debate As opposition to the Chassidic movement intensified throughout the late 18th century, a debate was called between the Alter Rebbe, leader of the Chabad movement, and three sages who represented the opposition. They would pose Talmudic questions to the Alter Rebbe, who would have to supply an answer, and then he would have the opportunity to pose questions of his own. The debate was held in Shklov, a bastion of opposition to Chassidism. An immense crowd formed in the main study hall, made up of Torah scholars from far and wide. The rabbis began to ask their lengthy, complex questions to the Alter Rebbe, who answered each one with clarity and ease. The Alter Rebbe then asked three deep questions of his own. Unable to supply answers on the spot, the rabbis asked that they be able to come back the following day. After staying up all night, however, the rabbis still could not answer the questions. The moderators of the debate ruled that the Alter Rebbe was indeed a bona fide Torah scholar, and thus began the second part of the debate—explaining and defending the novel teachings of Chassidism. However, before that, the Alter Rebbe insisted on answering the questions he’d posed, explaining them clearly and simply. He then went on to explain what Chassidism was, detailing the basic philosophy behind it. After the debate, 60 young scholars from Shklov, inspired and intrigued, traveled to Liozna to study under the guidance of the Alter Rebbe. Reb Pinchas Reizes was one of them. He was nervous. How would his family react? Would they accept his decision to become a chassid? Then he heard his mother-in-law, Raizel, a wealthy and pious woman, announce that they had been mistaken in their criticism of the chassidim. Much to his surprise, she continued, “I will give my entire fortune to whichever of my three sons-in-law travels to Liozna to study.” Thrilled that his decision would cause no friction within his family, he set out on the journey. Her influence played such a pivotal role in his decision to become a chassid, that he became known as Reb Pinchas “Reizes,” “[son-in-law] of Reizel.” Reb Pinchas eventually received his mother-in-law’s fortune. However, he gave it all to the Alter Rebbe to do with it as he saw fit. The Alter Rebbe then blessed Reb Pinchas with material riches and further success in Torah study.

The Transcriber Now a devoted chassid of the Alter Rebbe, Reb Pinchas became actively involved with spreading Chassidic teachings across various towns in Lithuania. He soon recognized the crucial need to document these teachings, which were, until then, either orally transmitted or transcribed on an ad hoc basis. Reb Pinchas committed himself to transcribing all discourses delivered by the Alter Rebbe, even going back to document those delivered prior to his decision. To ensure accuracy, he consulted senior chassidim for guidance. Known for his meticulous approach, Reb Pinchas would leave blank spaces when uncertain about specific words. During the Alter Rebbe's discourses, when there were often parts delivered in an almost inaudible voice, Reb Pinchas leaned forward, diligently capturing every word. When the Alter Rebbe rolled on the floor out of intense inspiration, Reb Pinchas rolled around with him to hear every syllable. He would frequently check his writings with the Alter Rebbe for confirmation, emphasizing precision. The Tzemach Tzedek (Rabbi Menachem Mendel, the third Chabad Rebbe) heavily relied on Reb Pinchas's manuscripts for their accuracy, particularly when compiling some of the Alter Rebbe's most significant teachings into Likkutei Torah/Torah Ohr, a monumental collection of the latter's discourses.

A Devoted Chassid “It wasn’t a dream; rather a vision, like speaking face to face,” wrote the Alter Rebbe in an autumn 1806 letter, addressed to Reb Pinchas Reizes. “My teacher, the Maggid [of Mezritch] appeared to me, together with his son, Rabbi Avraham HaMalach, and I stood facing them. The Maggid told me, ‘Do not move to the city of Shklov, for your student Reb Pinchas will uplift the entire city and accomplish everything you’d endeavor to do there.’” The Alter Rebbe signed off the letter: “Thank G‑d for giving me a student as great as you!” Around the year 1791, it seemed that the Alter Rebbe had experienced a decline in strength due to the challenges posed by the government, opposition to Chassidism, and various other concerns. Fearing that he might be nearing the end of his life, his saintly daughter Devorah Leah gathered three of his most cherished chassidim, including Reb Pinchas, to form an impromptu spiritual Beit Din (Jewish Court of Law). They decreed, upon her request, that 10 years of Devorah Leah's life be granted to her father to strengthen him. In 1811, the Alter Rebbe’s grandaughter (daughter of his son, Rabbi Dovber) married. During the wedding, the Alter Rebbe spoke privately to Reb Pinchas, entrusting him with the crucial mission of ensuring the succession of his son, Rabbi Dovber, after his passing. Indeed, following the Alter Rebbe's passing in 1812, Reb Pinchas addressed the chassidim in a public letter, encouraging them to embrace the leadership of Rabbi Dovber, the Mitteler Rebbe.

The Brick Mansion Reb Pinchas eventually became a wealthy man and made the unconventional decision to construct a brick mansion, in stark contrast to the wooden homes common in Shklov at the time. Curious about the motivation behind this choice, the Alter Rebbe inquired, "Pinchas, why do you feel the need for a brick mansion?" Reb Pinchas earnestly explained, "Rebbe, believe me - the idea of building this house brought forth more tears from me than the number of bricks it contains. I constantly questioned myself, 'Do I truly need a brick mansion?'" He continued, speaking in the third person, "But since Pinchas will have this mansion, important community meetings will be convened at Pinchas's Mansion. Pinchas will have a voice. And if Pinchas has a say, a chassidic school teacher will be able to get a job!" The Alter Rebbe concurred that building such a mansion would indeed be a fitting endeavor. In fact, it is presumed that the Alter Rebbe gave a Chassidic discourse at the dedication of this very mansion. The transcript of the discourse, which Reb Pinchas himself wrote, begins with an introduction: “Said at the dedication of a brick mansion on the 20th of the month of Tevet, 5567 (1807).” Once, Reb Pinchas’s close friend Reb Shmuel Munkes traveled to Shklov and decided to stay with Reb Pinchas at the brick mansion. Since Reb Pinchas was not home when Reb Shmuel arrived, he was escorted to his room by the household help. Ever the jokester, he decided to assess whether Reb Pinchas had become overly influenced by his wealth. He lay down on his bed, still wearing his muddy boots, and took a nap. As soon as he awoke, Reb Pinchas entered the room to welcome his friend. During their embrace, Reb Pinchas couldn't help but remark on the mud that had stained the fine bed sheets due to Reb Shmuel's boots. In response, Reb Shmuel countered, saying, "After all you've learned from the Rebbe, after his guidance, you're still concerned about such trivial matters?!" Reb Pinchas stood in silence, ashamed. Reb Shmuel continued, "You don't inquire about the Rebbe's well-being, you don't seek any news. I can't remain in this house any longer!" Despite Reb Pinchas's pleas for him to stay and inquiries about how he could make amends, Reb Shmuel declared, "If you truly mean it, take a broomstick and ride around Shklov like a child pretending to ride a horse." This "punishment" would be humiliating for any grown man, especially for a community leader and philanthropist. Nevertheless, he complied with Reb Shmuel’s instructions, ever ready, in the true spirit of a chassid, to address his character flaw.