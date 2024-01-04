Seth Weissman was a proud Jew and captain of his school’s wrestling team. He won tournament after tournament, but then he started asking himself: Am I a Jew, or a wrestler? Can I be both? When a major tournament was scheduled for Passover, he had a critical decision to make. Read on to learn how Seth became a fearless Jewish leader to hundreds of his peers. I’m an only child. All my life we were members of the Bais Chabad Torah Center (BCTC) in West Bloomfield, Mich. I vividly remember many Chabad events which shaped who I am today: father-son learning, Simchat Torah dancing, and Shabbat dinners in the home of Rabbi Shneur and Zeesy Silberberg. I remember eating delicious food and then playing with Legos while the adults did adult things. In my early teens, there were tefillin-and-waffles events where I would put on tefillin, pray, and then chow down on some waffles. More recently, Rabbi Shneur and I have been working together to spread the Rebbe’s mission of igniting the sparks in Jewish souls through my public high school and community! But I’m jumping ahead ... I attended Jewish day school and then West Bloomfield Public High School for four years. I loved sports and excelled at football and wrestling. I was the only kid there who kept Shabbat and had my own tefillin. At this point, I wasn’t sure of my identity. Am I a Jew? Do I want to be one? Am I more of a wrestler, or more of a Jew? What’s good about being Jewish anyway?

Investing in G‑d In my sophomore year, there was a big regional wrestling tournament, to be held on Passover. I didn’t know if I should go or not. My parents left it up to me. I asked Rabbi Binyomin Weiner, with whom I learned Talmud every week, what he thought I should do. “Imagine how happy you can make G‑d,” he suggested. “Imagine how the Heavens will smile down on you if you resist this temptation!” I didn’t go. And the experience sparked something inside me: I had given up something for G‑d, and now I felt invested in the relationship. I began to wear a kippah to school—a public high school. It was a public statement of my Jewish identity. I began learning more, both with Rabbi Weiner and online with Chabad.org. In my learning I discovered the importance of ahavat Yisrael and connecting with other Jews. The August before my senior year, a crazy idea popped into my head: Maybe I should start bringing tefillin to school? I mentioned it to Rabbi Y.Y. Mishulovin (who serves the Russian-Jewish community in Michigan) and his face lit up. “Absolutely! Go ahead!” he encouraged. At the time, I didn’t know about the Rebbe’s tefillin campaign—I just thought of it on my own. And so, on September 15, 2022, I put on tefillin with another Jew for the first time. After that, I began bringing my tefillin to school regularly and using them with the Jewish male students, of which there were about 250, out of approximately 1,800 students in the school. Business was good! I felt a little awkward at first but that quickly evaporated. As an athlete, I had a certain clout and this is how I used it.

Bar Mitzvahs Abound I got at least one customer per day. There were twin boys, both with special needs, in high school. I gave them both a bar mitzvah (meaning this was their first time putting on tefillin). There was one kid in my high school who used to put on tefillin with me almost every day. Then his grandfather passed away and nobody wanted the grandfather’s tefillin. His uncle sent them to him and now he uses them every day. Another kid in my high school was supposed to have his bar mitzvah during COVID, but the party was canceled. I put on tefillin with him at school and that was his bar mitzvah. We danced and sang. At our local NCSY (National Conference of Synagogue Youth), I met a member wearing a kippah and a cross. His mother is Jewish, his father is not, so he wore both symbols. Despite going to NCSY, he had never put on tefillin in his life. That was another bar mitzvah that I was happy to bring about. A few Fridays ago, I was in Birmingham, Mich., putting on tefillin with people in a street mall. I met a guy who was adopted, but it turned out his birth mother was Jewish! Another bar mitzvah! I was at a Tigers baseball game a few weeks ago. Of course, I had my tefillin with me. And there was a woman wearing a chai necklace and a cross. She was with a man, and both of them were also sitting in our row. I asked him if he was Jewish and he said yes. I offered him tefillin, and he refused. But he gave me his card and told me he had season tickets for six and my friends and I could come whenever we wanted. It was interesting that even though he refused tefillin this time, he wanted to stay connected with me.

Learning to Love Shabbat In my senior year, there were very important wrestling matches, all of them on Shabbat. One of those Shabbats I spent at Chabad of Commerce, Mich. When I arrived there I realized that I had forgotten to bring along my tzitzit. I felt so bad about it that I decided from then on to wear them in a way that is visible on the outside of my clothing. I asked myself, what’s going to happen if I wear my tzitzit on the outside? The other kids will know I’m keeping Torah and mitzvot? Nobody’s going to beat me up! I’ll only gain their respect. On other weeks when I traveled for wrestling matches, my parents would book a hotel near the match, and on the buffet table for the wrestlers, the other parents would make sure to have kosher bagels for me to make Kiddush on. It was difficult, and not an enjoyable Shabbat, to say the least. But the wrestling season was going very well. I entered the post-season with a record of 27-3. I was expected to go to the State Tournament, the biggest, most competitive tournament in the state of Michigan. And then I made myself sick through all the internal pressure. I finished the season 30-7 and did not make the State Tournament. But there was a silver lining: If I had made the State Tournament, I would not have been able to go to the C-Teen International Shabbaton in Crown Heights—a weekend with fellow Jewish high schoolers from across the United States and other countries! Now I was able to attend, except for one problem: Registration had closed three months earlier. I really, really wanted to go, I needed to go. I reached out everywhere trying to get a spot, but they were full, and registration was closed. Rabbi Yishai Elifiej, Chabad rabbi in West Bloomfield, told me, “I’ll see what I can do.” He spent the Tuesday before the Shabbaton calling people and trying very hard to get me in but to no avail. Finally at 2:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, a kid from California backed out and one spot opened up. Rabbi Elifiej called me immediately with the good news! It was exciting, and a turning point for me. No wonder G‑d had orchestrated it so that I was free to come! Dancing and singing with thousands of Jewish teens just because we’re happy to be Jews, just because we’re happy that it’s Shabbat, was like nothing I had ever experienced before. And when it wasn’t Shabbat, I was laying my tefillin at the airport, in Crown Heights with my fellow Shabbaton participants, and everywhere. The C-Teen Shabbaton was the best time I ever had in my whole life. On Friday night, Sam Salzs, a football player, spoke for the Shabbaton. I listened to every word. He was playing college football, but with a G‑dly purpose. He was inspiring others. He inspired me. For the first time in a long time, I enjoyed Shabbat. I wasn’t wrestling, sleeping in a hotel, and making kiddush on bagels. It was a real Shabbat. I talked to Sam Salzs. I told him I wanted to quit wrestling and act like a Jew. He said not to quit, but to shift my focus and do it for G‑d. He said if you continue to do sports while in college, you’ll be one of three: There’s one baseball player who keeps Shabbat; there’s Sam Salzs; and then there will be me, Seth Weissman. Sam told me to be careful not to be consumed by wrestling, but to do it for G‑d—this advice would come to permeate everything I do. I prepared for graduating exams with that mindset—to do everything for a G‑dly purpose.