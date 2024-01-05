I have a neighbor, a wonderful person, who is not Jewish. With all the antisemitism going around, he approached me and asked if it would be okay for him to place a mezuzah on the doorway of his house. I appreciate the gesture so much but want to make sure that it’s allowed by Jewish law. What should I tell him?

Not Just a Symbol A mezuzah is one of the most known Jewish symbols. When we see a mezuzah on a doorway, we know that Jews live there. Yet the mezuzah is not merely a symbol, it’s a mitzvah, a commandment from G‑d. And the best way to fulfill this commandment is by following the exact instructions. The biblical commandment is specifically directed to Jewish people to place a mezuzah on their doorposts. So the correct way to fulfill this mitzvah is by following the details and keeping it as it was meant to be. Jewish law specifically deals with this question and rules that a mezuzah should only be placed on the doorpost of a Jewish home.

How Will the Mezuzah Be Treated? The mezuzah scrolls are considered sacred and need to be treated with respect. There are many laws on how to treat these scrolls both while in use as well as when they can no longer be used. Overall, this tradition of treating the mezuzah with respect is widely known among Jewish people, but many non-Jews are not aware of the holiness of the mezuzah or how it must be cared for. So even if your neighbor will treat the mezuzah with utmost reverence, there is still a concern that others may not treat it with the proper respect.

A Sign of Covenant Every human has his or her Divine mission on earth. The destiny of the Jew is to live in accordance with the Torah and its commandments, while non-Jews are guided by the Seven Noahide Laws. While non-Jews may choose to voluntarily observe many Torah laws, certain mitzvahs, like affixing a mezuzah to your doorpost, express the distinctive nature of the covenant and responsibility of the Jewish people in this world. Non-Jews are therefore generally discouraged from putting up a mezuzah, which is the hallmark of the Jewish home.

Not a Mitzvah Another consideration is that mezuzahs are typically written with the intent of fulfilling a mitzvah. Since non-Jews don't share this specific obligation, their affixing of a mezuzah may inadvertently diminish its significance.