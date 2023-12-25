Question:

Have you heard about the growing trend of using Ozempic (or Wegovy) for easy weight loss? I'm curious about the Torah's viewpoint on this.

Reply:

Absolutely, Ozempic has caught a lot of attention lately. This medication, available in injection or pill form, is becoming increasingly popular for its reported ease in helping people lose weight.

If your doctor were to prescribe this (or any) medication, it’s a mitzvah to take care of your health and listen to your doctor.

But is it okay to use such medications to enhance your appearance when it's not a medical necessity?

From a Jewish perspective, our bodies are entrusted to us by G‑d. They are not our own to do with as we please, but rather tools loaned to us to fulfill our mission in this world—a mission that requires a healthy body. We're thus obligated to take care of our health and avoid unnecessary risks.

Being fit and being healthy are not always synonymous. Many medications, including Ozempic, can have potential side effects, some of which might be severe and even fatal.

This places such medications in a category similar to cosmetic surgery. As mentioned above, our bodies are on loan, so “wounding” ourselves through any type of elective surgery may be problematic.

In 1964, several leading rabbis were consulted regarding the case of a woman who was considering plastic surgery to improve her chances of finding a suitable husband.

Some rabbis argued that this was an exception to the prohibition against self-wounding, as the purpose of the surgery was to alleviate severe emotional pain. They added that modern advancements minimize surgical risks, deeming it not life-threatening.

Others, however, firmly forbade cosmetic surgery, asserting that although the Torah directs us to seek medical help, this does not apply to purely cosmetic ailments.

This nuanced view suggests that one should carefully weigh the risks and benefits with a medical professional (and Rabbi if necessary) before deciding to take weight loss pills purely for cosmetic reasons.

