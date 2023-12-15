In this article, you’ll learn which utensils need to be immersed, how the immersion is performed, and more.

Did you just get new utensils? If so, you might have the opportunity to do a special mitzvah: tevilat keilim , the ritual immersion of these utensils in a mikvah .

Like many other mitzvahs, there is a special blessing to be said to thank G‑d for the opportunity to connect with Him and do this mitzvah. In some instances (which we’ll discuss later), the blessing is omitted because there is ambiguity as to whether the item truly needs to be immersed.

By delving into the language of this verse, the Talmudic sages derived many guidelines for this mitzvah, including which items must be immersed and the immersion method.

The source of the mitzvah is found in Numbers 31: Following a battle with the Midianites, the Jewish people returned with spoils of war, including utensils. They were instructed that in addition to purging the utensils from traces of unkosher food, they needed to immerse them in water.

Disposables generally do not require immersion. If you plan on reusing non-durable utensils, there are different opinions on whether immersion is required.

These require immersion. If the components made from a material requiring immersion are (1) essential to the function of the utensil and (2) come in contact with the food (e.g., the metal blade of a blender), then a blessing should be said. If not, the blessing is omitted.

If a utensil is used exclusively for inedible (raw) food, and additional preparation (such as cooking) is necessary to make the food edible, the utensil should be immersed without a blessing. For instance, while a regular peeler requires immersion with a blessing, a peeler used exclusively for raw potatoes (or a coffee grinder) should be immersed without one.

All utensils involved in food preparation, service and consumption require immersion. This includes tableware like cups, plates and bowls, as well as cutlery and serving platters. Cookware such as pots, pans and kettles (including their covers) need to be immersed if they come into contact with food or steam. Appliances that touch food directly during food preparation must also be immersed.

Previously owned by a non-Jew

For a utensil to require immersion, it needs to have been previously owned by a non-Jew. So utensils sold by non-Jewish stores or manufactured by non-Jewish companies need to be immersed. If you’re unsure what to do, consult a qualified rabbi.

Do electric appliances need to be immersed?

According to most opinions, this mitzvah applies to electrical appliances (see below regarding what to do if you fear they’ll be damaged by water).

If an item won’t get damaged by the immersion, you only need to immerse the part that comes into contact with food or liquids, excluding the electrical cord. However, the section of cord near the appliance should be immersed together with the appliance. For safety reasons, it’s recommended to wait at least 48 hours for the appliance to fully dry before use.

If an item may be damaged by immersion, there are two ways to exempt it from immersion: (1) have the appliance disassembled to the point that it is not usable, and then reassembled by a Jewish technician (simply removing a few components or screws and putting them back in doesn’t suffice); or (2) give the utensil as a gift to a non-Jew and then "borrow" it back.

(There are some who are lenient regarding appliances that will definitely get ruined and are only used when plugged into an outlet, which is considered “connected to the ground.” Consult your rabbi if the above options aren’t viable.)

What if the item is too big to fit in a mikvah?

Follow the alternative options in the previous question about electrical appliances.

Which Items Require Immersion:

Type of Utensil Requires Immersion Blessing Recited BBQ Grill Yes (just grill) Yes Bottle or can opener (including corkscrews, etc.) No No Cookware and bakeware (pots, pans, covers, bakepans, etc.) Yes Yes Food processor Yes Yes Grater Yes Yes Grinder Yes Yes Tableware (bowls, cups, cutlery, plates, etc.) Yes Yes Used for (edible) food preparation Yes Yes Used for partial (but still unedible) food preparations (flour sieve, raw meat grinder, etc.) Yes No Scissors Yes If only for raw poultry - no. If for cooked food as well - yes. Serving dishes Yes Yes Microwave glass turntable Yes No Measuring spoon Yes No Nutcracker Yes No Peelers Yes Yes Storage containers (food directly inside) Yes No Storage for wrapped food (i.e., no direct contact with food) No (some are stringent) No Stove grate No No Tableware (bowls, cups plates, forks, knives spoons, etc.) Yes Yes

When can I perform tevilat keilim?

Immersion can be done any time during the week (day and night), but not during Shabbat or biblical holidays.

Where do I need to immerse the utensils?

Utensils should be immersed in a kosher mikvah. Many communities have special mikvahs designated for this purpose. If you don’t have a mikvah in your area, talk to a competent rabbi. You might be able to use certain natural bodies of water (such as lakes). But don’t use man-made bodies of water, like swimming pools.

Who may do the immersion?

Any man or woman over bar or bat mitzvah can immerse the utensils. Since you don't need to have any special intention in mind during the immersion, a Jewish child can do the dipping, as long as a Jew over bar or bat mitzvah is supervising.

If you’re dipping a lot of items, you can make the blessing, immerse at least one item, and allow a non-Jew to immerse the rest, as long as a Jewish adult supervises to make sure the immersion was done properly.

How do you immerse the utensils in the mikvah?

Before immersion, make sure your utensils are ready. During immersion, the water of the mikvah needs to touch the entire vessel, inside and out, so you need to remove any substance that would prevent the water of the mikvah from making contact with the surface of the utensil. This includes dirt, rust, stickers, label glue and price markings. Steel wool or acetone (nail polish remover) can be used to remove all traces of surface markings.

What is the blessing said before immersion?

If a blessing needs to be recited before the immersion (see above), say:

Bah-rookh ah-tah Ah-doh-noy Eh-loh-hay-noo meh-lekh hah-oh-lahm ah-shehr keed-shah-ׁnoo bi-meetz-voh-tav vi-tzee-vah-noo ahl ti-vee-laht (when immersing one item say:) keh-lee / (when immersing many, say:) kay-leem.

Blessed are You, L-rd our G‑d, King of the Universe, Who has sanctified us with His command­ments, and commanded us concerning the immersion of (a) vessel(s).

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם אֲשֶׁר קִדְּשָׁנוּ בְּמִצְוֹתָיו וְצִוָּנוּ עַל טְבִילַת כֶּלִי (כֵּלִים)

How do I hold the utensils during immersion?

When immersing a utensil, hold it loosely so the water can come in contact with all parts of the vessel. Or you can move your hands on the utensil while it’s submerged, ensuring that each part comes into contact with the water, even if only for a moment. Another option is to place one hand in the water, then lower the hand holding the utensil onto the submerged hand, allowing the utensil to rest on the first hand while both are underwater.

Utensils should be completely immersed in the mikvah, including their handles. While the item is submerged, move it around to ensure the water reaches all surfaces.

Multiple utensils can be immersed together in a tray, crate, or mesh bag that allows the water to flow in and make contact with all sides of the utensils.

Each item needs to be immersed only once.

Can I use the utensil once without immersion?

This is a common misconception. The answer is no. (Disposable vessels don’t need to be immersed, but that’s because they lack the status of a proper vessel, not because of the number of times they’ll be used.)

What happens if I used a utensil that wasn’t immersed?

Even though you’re not supposed to use an un-immersed utensil, the food stays kosher and can be eaten (unlike with an unkosher utensil, which can cause the food to become non-kosher). Still, as soon as you realize the utensil wasn’t immersed, transfer the food to another utensil.

What should I do if I don’t have a mikvah available?

You might be able to use a natural body of water, such as a lake or stream. Talk to a qualified rabbi to find out which are acceptable.

If you don’t have any natural bodies of water around, see the discussion above regarding large or sensitive appliances that can’t be immersed.

What if the utensil also needs to be kashered - what should be done first?

If the utensil was used for non-kosher food and requires kashering in addition to immersion, kasher the utensil first and then immerse it in the mikvah. If you immersed the utensil before kashering, consult a rabbi.