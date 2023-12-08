Alexander the Great of Macedonia was one of the classic conquerors of ancient history, defeating mighty nations and distant armies until he ruled the largest empire the world had ever seen. What is not as well known is his notable impact on Jewish history. What’s more, Alexander even became a Jewish name! Read on for 11 facts about the intriguing connection between this celebrated ruler and the Jewish people.

1. He Conquered the Land of Israel in the 4th Century BCE In the initial decades following the rebuilding of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, the Land of Israel was subject to Persian dominion. In the year 3448 from creation (313 BCE), Alexander the Great conquered the region from Persian forces, annexing the Holy Land to his ever growing empire. Listen: The Period of the Second Temple

2. Daniel Foresaw Him The Book of Daniel records a vision in which the angel Gabriel foretells, among other things, the rise and fall of Alexander the Great. Here is the prophecy along with how it was fulfilled (based on the classic commentaries): Another three kings will arise for Persia. These were Koresh (Cryus), Achashverosh (Ahasuerus), and Daryavesh (Darius). The fourth will amass great wealth, and when he grows strong with his wealth he will incite all to fight the kingdom of Greece. Darius (called “fourth” when including Darius the Mede, who preceded Koresh) incited all the inhabitants of his kingdom to wage war against Greece. A mighty king will then arise; his dominion will be vast and he will do as he pleases. The mighty king is Alexander, who smote Darius and gained control of the Persian Empire. But after he arises his kingdom will be broken. At the zenith of his success, Alexander died suddenly at a young age. It will be divided to the four directions of the heavens—but not to his posterity. Alexander’s vast kingdom was divided among his four generals instead of being inherited by his children. Read: Daniel of the Bible

3. He Attributed His Success to the High Priest As Alexander approached Jerusalem, the High Priest Shimon HaTzaddik (Simeon the Just) donned the priestly garments and went to greet him, accompanied by a delegation of Jewish dignitaries bearing torches. When Alexander saw Shimon HaTzaddik, he descended from his chariot and bowed before him. When the members of his entourage questioned this uncharacteristic display of respect, Alexander explained: “I did this because the image of this man’s face appears before me and leads me to victory when I am on the battlefields.” Read: Shimon HaTzaddik (Simeon the Just)

4. He Wanted to Have His Likeness in the Holy Temple Shimon HaTzaddik then took Alexander the Great on a tour of the Holy Temple. Impressed at what he saw, Alexander wished to donate gold to have an image of himself placed in the Holy Temple. Shimon demurred, saying that it was forbidden for the Jews to have graven images. Instead, he suggested that he give the gold to the poor. Read: Would Judaism Condone Smashing Ancient Figurines?

5. The Priests Named Their Sons After Him Shimon HaTzaddik further suggested that instead of erecting a statue in Alexander’s likeness, there was a better way to memorialize the occasion: all male priests born that year would be named “Alexander.” Thus, Alexander forever became a Jewish name, still in common use today. Read: Why Is Alexander a Jewish Name?

6. He Engaged in Discussion With Jewish Scholars The Talmud relates that Alexander presented 10 questions before a group of Jewish scholars known as “the elders of the south.” Among them were queries as to the order in which G‑d created the world; who is truly considered wise, strong, and wealthy; what one should do to become well-liked by others; and why Jews do not accept other religions. One way of understanding the conversation was that Alexander wanted these scholars to admire his tremendous power and wealth, while the Jews contended that true greatness comes from serving G‑d. Read: Because and Without Cause

7. Talmudic Sources Describe His Exploits Several incidents involving Alexander the Great’s exploits in distant lands are recorded in the Talmud and Midrash. In one account, Alexander is impressed at the benevolent method of judgment carried out by the king of a region called Katzia, in stark contrast to the way he would have decided the case himself. Another narrative tells how Alexander discovered the entrance to the Garden of Eden, only to be barred entry. The Maharal, Rabbi Yehuda Loew of Prague, presents a metaphorical understanding of this story: Despite Alexander’s tremendous knowledge and the powers he was granted from Above, he was unable to reach the spiritual heights attained by the righteous. Read: Where Is the Garden of Eden?

8. He Presided Over a Dispute Between the Jews and Egyptians Another story recorded in the Talmud involves a monetary claim brought before Alexander’s court. Egyptian representatives demanded that the Jews pay restitution for all the gold and silver they took during the Exodus. Their argument was refuted by a wise Jew named Geviha son of Pesisa, who counterclaimed that it was first necessary to subtract the wages the Egyptians owed the Jews for enslaving them, which far surpassed the riches they took. Read: The Gold of Egypt

9. Many Jews Lived in Alexandria The Egyptian city of Alexandria was founded by, and named after, Alexander the Great. Jews lived in Alexandria since ancient times. The Talmud describes the city’s opulent synagogue which could contain many thousands of worshippers who sat according to profession. It was so large that it was impossible for everyone to hear the cantor. One person was thus designated to stand on the bimah (platform) in the center of the column-lined sanctuary and raise a handkerchief whenever it was time to say “amen.” Jews continued to reside in the city throughout the centuries, until the mass emigration of Egyptian Jewry in the 1940s and ‘50s. Read: 14 Facts About the Jews of Egypt

10. His Death Set the Stage for Chanukah After Alexander’s death at the age of 33, his vast kingdom was split between four of his generals, progenitors of the Ptolemaic, Antigonid, Antipatrid, and Seleucid dynasties. Of these four, the land of Israel fell within the territory of the Seleucid (or Syrian-Greek) Empire. Over a century later, the ruler of the Seleucid Empire was Antiochus IV Epiphanes, whose struggles against his Ptolemaic counterparts and tyrannical decrees resulted in the Maccabean revolt and the Hanukkah miracle. Read: 11 Facts About Antiochus