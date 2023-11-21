Uprooting a family in the face of war is difficult. To do so when your “family” includes 60-odd children is daunting. And to do so twice in two years is unimaginable.

Yet that is exactly what my wife, Malkie, and I are doing.

Since 2003, we have run the Alumim Children’s Home out of a beautiful campus outside of Zhytomyr in Western Ukraine. Nearly two years ago, our children were rushed from Ukraine to Ashkelon in Southern Israel. Now, they’ve been uprooted yet again to Kfar Chabad in the center of the country, where the bombings from Gaza are less intense and there is more time to get to a shelter when the sirens do go off.

Even as they are safer from bombs, the trauma of living through their second war continues to haunt them.

Our children come mostly from impoverished villages and towns in the Ukrainian countryside—the historic Pale of Jewish Settlement—either orphaned or born to parents who recognized that they were not positioned to give them a solid education, stability and a healthy base upon which to grow into productive and functioning adults.

When the war broke out in Ukraine just before Purim of 2022, the shelling and bombing began at 6 a.m.

Since our campus was just a kilometer away from a Ukrainian air base, our kids were jarred awake by booms and shaking, terrified. We feared for their lives and knew we needed to get them out fast.

Children attend a program in Ukraine, prior to their move to Israel.

Knowing that an attack was imminent, we had made arrangements just in case and were able to be on the buses before the roads filled with traffic and the gas stations ran out of fuel.

We spent a quiet Shabbat at a hotel near the Romanian border, where the beds had been reserved in advance by Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, director of Chabad in Western Ukraine.

When we realized that the war would last more than a few days, we were able to cross the border into Romania and then fly with the children to Israel.

When one considers that almost none of the kids had passports, the miracles become apparent. My wife had a suitcase full of birth certificates and other documents, and that worked! We were soon joined by some of the children’s mothers and other community members. Our group kept growing until we reached 170 souls. El Al Airlines wanted us to finalize the number of seats we needed, and the paperwork was an open question, but we hoped and prayed and tried to take as many people as possible with us out of the war zone.

One of our children had been away visiting his home village. We paid a driver 10 times the normal rate to pick him up and get him to us so we could go to Israel together.

Once in Israel, we were graciously hosted in Nes Harim, a campsite belonging to the Jewish National Fund. It is a large place with dining halls, cottages and sprawling grounds. They took care of the food, the logistics and everything else, leaving us to care for our kids, their mothers and the others in our caravan of Ukrainian Jews now in Israel.

We came for a month and stayed for six. But by the time the new school year rolled around, we knew we needed to make more permanent arrangements. War or no war, the kids needed to go to school, the mothers needed to work, and everyone needed stability.

So we began looking for a community that would be a good fit for us and were delighted to discover Ashkelon.

Chabad in Ashkelon, led by Rabbi Mendel Lieberman, operates an educational system from pre-k to 12th grade, and the community is welcoming and salt-of-the-earth. With many native Russian speakers living there, we knew our people would feel at home.

And we did.

We rented large villas for our kids (one home for boys and another for the girls), apartments for our 16 Zhytomyr families, and a home for Malkie, me and our biological children.

Throughout, we were accompanied by our fellow Chabad emissaries, who have made Alumim their life purpose: Rabbi Nachshon and Chani Rubin, and Rabbi Mendel and Ahuvi Lichtstein.