Wine holds a significant place in Jewish rituals like Kiddush, Havdalah and the Passover Seder, symbolizing joy, holiness and sanctity. In each of these rituals, we lift our brimming glasses, say prayers or blessings, and drink.

But what if wine or grape juice isn't an option for you—whether due to health reasons, allergies, or personal preference? This includes those with a history of addiction, for whom any amount of alcohol is off-limits. Fortunately, Jewish law provides alternatives, ensuring everyone can fully participate without feeling pressured.

Before exploring the alternatives, let’s get a few things straight:

While wine is ideal, grape juice is a valid substitute. If the issue is alcohol, grape juice is a simple and effective solution.

For Kiddush and Havdalah, you don’t necessarily have to drink the wine yourself. You can fulfill your obligation by listening to someone else recite the blessings if they are equally obligated. If you must recite Kiddush or Havdalah (because no one else can), someone else can drink the wine or grape juice on your behalf.

However, this workaround doesn’t apply to the four cups of wine at the Passover Seder, where each person must drink their own cups. There may also be times when neither wine nor grape juice is an option, and no one else is available to help.

So, what are the alternatives?