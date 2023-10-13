Following Major Ezzy Morgenstern’s report from the front lines (this is his fourth war in the IDF), our readers wanted to know more. So we contacted his wife, Michal Morgenstern, who is home with the couple’s eight children, director of a not-for-profit, and a force of goodness in a world gone mad. The following are some highlights of our conversation.

Let’s start from the beginning. What has been happening in your house since Simchat Torah ? Sorry, I cannot think that far back and process that right now. We are trying to live life one moment at a time. We are walking a tightrope to victory, and the way we will do it is by keeping focused on positive thoughts, words, and actions, our emunah (faith) and bitachon (trust) in Hashem (G‑d). The enemy wants to get us down, and I refuse to allow them. I avoid the news, I am not on social media, and just focus on making the world a better place. The attack took place as Jews all over were preparing to read how G‑d created light and darkness. We are the light and we need to outshine the darkness.

Can you paint a picture of what life is like in your home? We spent a long time in the bomb shelters today—there were sirens up North where we live in a small town on the shores of the Kinneret—but we make sure to have a routine, which is super important. We pray together, we have a good breakfast, and we study Torah together. This sets the stage for whatever may follow. At the same time, I work full-time as the director of Orot Yehuda, which provides many social services in the city of Migdal Haemek.

Can you tell us about your work? Right now, I am directing it out of my living room, as our kids are home with me. Our volunteers and kids have been doing so much, from packing supplies for the troops to decorating the streets of their city with cheerful and faith-filled posters. Israel Baron of Photo courtesy MeirBaron of Orot Yehuda Migdal Haemek They are also helping the refugees from the South, providing them with basic needs and making them feel welcome. A major part of what I am doing is also liaising with generous donors, who are sponsoring much-needed gear that we are sending to Ezzy’s brigade and other soldiers in need (you can donate here). We are also setting up a professional committee to manage a fund to aid Israel on the humanitarian level. The atrocity of what our enemies did to us is becoming clearer, and really unfathomable; the pain is immense and unbearable, so the only thing to do is help. Photo courtesy Meir Israel Baron of Orot Yehuda Migdal Haemek We are working with community leaders and professionals in the South to better assess the needs on the ground, as well as working with the business sector, and in the next few days we will launch our campaign for Emergency Aid to the South so we can adopt a community and help rebuild.

How are your kids staying busy? Like I said, we start each day right, and then we do crafts, some schoolwork, and also do what we can for others—like baking cakes for refugees from the South. But between sirens and lack of school, I think the main thing right now is to make it through this difficult time, which we are doing with positive thoughts, actions and faith.