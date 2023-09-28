I am traveling on Sukkot. Am I allowed to build and take down a sukkah during Chol Hamoed?

The Short Answer The short answer is that you may both build and take down a sukkah on Chol Hamoed, the intermediate days of Sukkot. But it’s not so simple. So let’s talk about building and taking apart separately. Each one has its own rules and issues.

Building a Sukkah on Chol Hamoed As is often the case, this is actually a debate in the Talmud: The Torah says: “You shall prepare for yourself the festival of Sukkot for seven days.” Rabbi Eliezer says this means your sukkah has to be up all seven days of the holiday. Obviously, then, you need to build it before the holiday starts. (He concedes that if you built your sukkah in advance, but it fell down, you can put it back up on Chol Hamoed.) The other sages, however, read this verse differently. They say it means that you can make a sukkah whenever you need to for the entire seven days (except on Shabbat or Yom Tov, when building is forbidden). The law follows the other sages, and you may build your sukkah on Chol Hamoed. Some understand this to mean that, even though some work is forbidden on Chol Hamoed, you are allowed to build your sukkah in the most professional way. Others advise that, if possible, you should only use amateur construction methods. For more about working on Chol Hamoed, see Why No Work on Chol Hamoed?