When I used to think about prayer, I used to visualize a rabbi wrapped in a prayer shawl, meditating deep in the Russian forest, or for a more contemporary version, a rabbi in said prayer shawl praying with deep creases on his forehead as he contemplated lofty Chassidic concepts.

What’s wrong with that? you might wonder.

Well, part of that picture is accurate. Praying with deep concentration and meditation is appropriate, as prayer without meditation is like a bagel without butter. A plain bagel is food, but it’s plain and it’s dry. Prayer is intended to be juicy and full of flavor, or full of kavanah, “intention.” During prayer, one thinks deeply about G‑d and connects to Him.

The only thing missing with my mental picture was that in my mind, I limited contemplative prayer to rabbis. But the more I learned, the more I realized that when it comes to matters of faith and relationship with G‑d, this is just as much my domain as a woman.

The introduction to Sefer Hachinuch lists six constant commandments, which apply to men and women equally at all times:

To believe in G‑d and that He created all that exists. Not to believe in any power other than the One Creator. To believe in His absolute Oneness. To be in awe of Him. To love Him. Not to pursue the passions of the heart or stray after the temptations presented by the eyes.

How does one come to love G‑d? How does one come to be in awe of G‑d? By learning about G‑d and, as you probably guessed, by contemplating and meditating about G‑d. Knowing G‑d leads to serving him with our heart, as it says: “Know the G‑d of your fathers and serve Him with a perfect heart and willing mind.”

In a certain way, women have an advantage over men because “The Holy One, Blessed be He, endowed the woman with more understanding than the man.” Chassidic women are encouraged to learn and meditate about G‑d.

One example that comes to mind:

Rabbi Yehuda Leib Chasdan, a shochet (“ritual slaughterer”) from Homil, reported that he heard Rebbetzin Rivka, wife of the fourth Chabad Rebbe, praying in the next room. When it came time to recite the Shema and she reached the word echad—that G‑d is “one”—she stopped and contemplated for 20 minutes. What was she thinking about? What was she meditating on? In order to have what to meditate on the Shema prayer, she had to study Torah. She had to be well-versed in Chassidic teachings on the Shema and about G‑d.

Another example that comes to mind is of Rebbetzin Sonia Rozenblum (1897-1974), an intelligent and educated woman who was steeped in the study of Chassidism and well-practiced in the art of prayer. She was born in Ukraine and later moved to Israel. As a child, Sonia was tutored alongside her younger brother, Shmaryahu, who would later become the Previous Rebbe’s son-in-law.

Rabbi Yitzchak (Itchke) Gansburg (1927-2006), a Chabad Chassid who lived in Tel Aviv during her lifetime, described her in his memoirs: “Rebbetzin Sonia Rozenblum … would pray at great length, especially on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. She really knew a phenomenal amount of Chassidut … often she would be found studying one of the deep series [of Chassidic discourses] authored by the Rebbe Rashab.” It is said, too, that her husband, Rabbi Chaim Yosef Rozenblum (1897-1974), would sometimes wait several hours for Sonia to finish her prayers before reciting Kiddush and beginning the meal on Shabbat day.

As a mother, I think about this a lot. If I want to raise and educate my children as G‑d-fearing Jews who take their prayers seriously, then I will be much more effective if I model that I, too, pray and meditate at the beginning of my day. Like a bagel with a generous schmear of cream cheese.

Soul Note: I learn in order to meditate, in order to pray, in order to love and fear G‑d.