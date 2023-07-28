The 15th of Av is perhaps the most enigmatic day on the Jewish calendar. Coming a mere 6 days after the 9th of Av—which marks the destruction of the First and Second Holy Temples—it is a day of happiness and rejoicing. “There were no days as joyous for the Jewish people as the 15th of Av and Yom Kippur,” the Mishnah declares. On this day “the maidens of Jerusalem would go out and dance in the vineyards. And what would they say? Young man, please lift up your eyes and see what you choose for yourself.”

In fact, a total of seven joyous events occurred on this date. Here we present six teachings from the Lubavitcher Rebbe that pertain to the themes of this day.