In Judaism, when the wedding is over, the party is just getting started. That’s because the following six days have their own celebrations, known as the Sheva Berachot (“seven blessings”), since seven blessings are said in honor of the bride and groom after mini-wedding-feasts held on each day.

Sheva Brachot celebrations are often hosted by family or friends, and can range from a casual barbeque to a formal dinner.

If you’ve been invited to a Sheva Brachot and are not sure what to expect, continue here. And if you wish to learn more about the halachic details pertaining to these celebrations, read on.

The Basics

How did Sheva Brachot start?

The custom of celebrating a wedding for seven days was established by Moses and can be traced back to our forefather Jacob, who celebrated for seven days between the marriages of Leah and Rachel.

What basic criteria must be in place for Sheva Brachot to be said?

A meal is hosted in honor of the bride and groom within seven days of their wedding.

At least one of them is getting married for the first time.

At least ten adult Jewish men are attending the meal.

Bread was served so that Birkat Hamazon ( Grace After Meals ) is said.

( ) is said. There is a “new face” present, someone who hasn’t attended the wedding feast nor any of the previous Sheva Brachot parties in honor of the couple.

The Time

Is there a requirement to have Sheva Brachot?

There is no obligation to hold Sheva Brachot throughout the seven days. However, if possible, it is praiseworthy to fulfill this mitzvah by hosting Sheva Berachot parties throughout the seven days (assuming it does not cause undue stress or financial pressures). The parties don’t have to be fancy or cost a lot of money, but they must include bread and you must plan your guest list with care to make sure the criteria (discussed below) are met.

How do we calculate the seven days of Sheva Berachot?

Sheva Brachot are held for seven days, counting from the time the chuppah was held. For example, if the chuppah took place on Wednesday afternoon (even if the wedding feast was after nightfall), the final Sheva Berachot would be before nightfall on Tuesday.

May two Sheva Brachot be held in a single day?

Yes, as long as the condions outlined here are met.

The Minyan

How many people are required to recite Sheva Brachot?

As with other prayers, ten Jewish adult males can make up the minyan that is required to recite Sheva Berachot. The groom himself is counted as one of the ten.

Does everybody need to wash for bread?

At least seven of the ten should wash for bread. The other three should also eat or drink (something besides water) from the meal, warranting an afterblessing.

Do the bride and groom need to wash for bread?

Yes, the bride and groom must wash and eat some bread. If they didn't, Sheva Brachot are not recited.

If the bride or groom cannot eat bread for health reasons, a rabbi should be consulted. (According to some opinions, the one who cannot eat bread should eat what they would ordinarily eat at such a meal, and as long as their spouse ate bread, all Sheva Berachot can still be recited. If both can’t eat bread, then according to some opinions, only the last blessing of Asher Barah should be recited ).

Can Sheva Berachot still be recited if the new couple arrive “fashionably” late?

As long as the bride and groom join while the meal or dessert is still going on, Sheva Berachot can still be recited. If, however, if they come after the meal has already ended (such as if people have decided to say Grace After meals or washed mayim acharonim), it is too late to recite the Sheva Berachot at that meal.

What if there is no minyan?

If it turns out that there isn’t a minyan, then if there were a minimum of three adult men, and the meal was held in honor of the newlyweds (who are present), then although all seven blessings aren’t recited, the final blessing of “Asher Bara” may still be recited (provided that there are other uests besides for the immediate household or family present).

The “New Face”

One of the requirements to recite the blessings of Sheva Berachot is that there be a panim Chadoshot, a “new” person, who was not at the wedding feast or any of the other Sheva Berachot.

Is a Panim Chadashot required for Shabbat and Yom Tov ?

No, Shabbat (except for at Seudah Shelishit (the third meal )) and Yom Tov are themselves considered “a new face”, so there is no requirement for a human panim chadashot.

Who qualifies as a a Panim Chadoshot?

Ideally, it should be someone whose presence would “increase” in the joy of the bride and groom, but practically it can be anyone who qualifies for the minyan.

How many ‘new faces’ are needed?

The common practice is to have just one per feast. (Some Sefardim have the custom to require two new people to attend. ).

Can one who only attended the chupah qualify as a panim chadashot?

Yes, so long as they weren't at the wedding meal or dancing.

Does the panim chadashot need to be present for the whole meal?

As long as the person came before the meal ended (as outlined above regarding the bride and groom), he qualifies.

Does he need to eat anything at the meal?

Strictly speaking, he isn’t required to eat anything from the meal (assuming that the requirements are met without him). Nevertheless, ideally he should wash for bread or at the very least partake of some of the other foods or drink (other than water) served.

Does the panim chadashot need to recite one of the blessing?

There is no requirement that the panim chadashot actually recite one of the seven blessings.

What if there isn’t a Panim Chadoshot?

If there is no panim chadashot, although all seven blessings aren’t recited, the final blessing of “Asher Bara” may still be recited (provided that there are other guests besides for the immediate household or family present).

The Meal

What foods should be served?

There must be bread in order that a full Grace After Meals be recited. Other than that, you can pick your menu, and meat or dairy may be served (although according to some, all else being equal, meat is preferable ).

What is the proper seating arrangement?

In many circles, the men and women will dine separately. In fact, according to many, if there is mixed seating during the meal, the words “She’hasimcha Bim’ono”—added at a Sheva Berachot to the preface of Birchat Hamazon—are omitted.

Do the Bride and Groom need to be together for the recital of the Sheva Berachot?

As explained, in many circles the custom is that the bride and groom dine separately. Nevertheless, for the recitation of the Sheva Brachot (some have the custom for Birchat Hamazon as well ), the custom is that bride be present in the same room as the groom in order to hear the blessings.

The Second Time Around

When are Sheva Berachot said for a second marriage?

If it's the first marriage for either the bride or groom, then Sheva Berachot are held for the full seven days.

If, however, it is the second marriage for both of them, then Sheva Berachot are only said at the wedding. The Sheva Berachot after the wedding feast would thus be considered “the” Sheva Brachot.” (see however below regarding first three days).

There are differences of opinion on how how to proceed if the chuppah was held during the day and the feast was after nightfall, which is technically not the same day. And this should be avoided (at very least starting the feast during the day). If this isn’t possible, consult a rabbi.

Is there a difference regarding the first three days after a second marriage?

According to some, for the first three days, the final blessing of the blessing of “Asher Bara” can be recited (provied that there are other guests besides for the immediate family present and its a meal in honor of the wedding). Nevertheless, common custom, especially since there are differences of opinion, is not to go out of your way to have such a meal.

The Procedure

What is done before Grace After Meals?

Before Grace, two full cups of wine are prepared: one for the individual leading the Grace and the other for the Sheva Berachot blessings. The one leading the Grace calls for order, saying, "Let us bless our G‑d in whose abode there is joy, of whose bounty we have eaten," and all attendees respond accordingly (following the text in a standard Siddur).

(Some communities have the custom for the one leading the Grace to add the Devai Haser hymn (which can be found here) into the introduction. This hymn prays for the day when the Temple will be rebuilt when we will all experience ultimate joy)

What is done after Grace After Meals?

Six guests are invited to sequentially recite the first six blessings of the Sheva Berachot while holding the Sheva Berachot cup. Then, the one who led Grace After Meals recites the Hagafen blessing aloud over the wine and sips from his cup (this is the seventh blessing).

Then, the wine in both cups are mixed by pouring a bit from each into the other. Take care not to pour first from the cup that has been drunk from into the other. But first pour untainted wine into the tainted cup before proceeding to pour back from the drunk cup into the fresh one. (Some have the custom to first pour from both cups into a third cup).

The groom sips from one cup, and the bride sips from the other. Many participants have the custom to also partake of this wine since the wine is considered Kos Shel Beracha “wine of blessing.”