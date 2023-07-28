The yahrzeit (anniversary of passing) of Aaron the High Priest is observed on Rosh Chodesh Av. Some two weeks later, we celebrate the 15th of Av, a day associated with finding love and joining in marriage. They have a lot in common. Aaron, Moses’ brother, was the quintessential example of a person who sought peace and expressed love unconditionally. In particular, he was known for bringing peace between husband and wife . From infancy, he showed a special sense of caring for others. When Moses, who had a speech impediment, was tasked with confronting Pharaoh, Aaron served as interpreter, selflessly playing second fiddle to his younger brother. And as High Priest, he strove to promote and pursue peace. When he passed away, the entire nation mourned, for he had brought them together as a nation of lovingkindness. So yes, it's deeply meaningful that the day young Jewish singles would search for their soulmates occurs so close to the yahrzeit of a person who strove to strengthen marriages. Every marriage requires effort, wisdom, and insight to succeed, and Aaron’s exemplary character can provide us with useful insights into what it takes to build a solid and enduring marriage:

1. There Should Be Love Aaron, referred to as “a lover of peace and pursuer of peace,” was known for his boundless and unconditional love for others. At the core of any successful marriage is unconditional love and its power to overcome challenges together. Yes, you may often disagree with your spouse, but you should never stop actively pursuing a peaceful, loving relationship.

2. Compromise Aaron brought people together through compromise. Beyond the initial sparks of love, a committed relationship is needed to support each other through life’s triumphs and tribulations. The intensity of one’s love ebbs and flows, but a committed relationship means that even when a couple disagrees, they are committed to putting in the effort to find common ground.

3. Bring the Best Out in Each Other Aaron was tasked with kindling the Menorah, causing the flame to rise forth from the fabric wicks and the pure, cold-pressed olive oil. The oil and wick work in unison to create a glowing flame—without one, the other would soon sputter and die or never catch fire at all. In the same way, the husband and wife contribute their unique qualities and fulfill their respective roles; without their partnership, neither is even half as effective.

4. Support Is Crucial All of us—even those who are not priests—are encouraged to “be of the disciples of Aaron.” Yes, the responsibilities of the priesthood belong to the descendants of Aaron—but the rest of us create a support structure, empowering them to succeed. And as the students of Aaron, we too are enjoined to “love peace and pursue peace.” While the primary responsibility of building a successful marriage lies with the couple, the people around them can (and should) offer guidance, encouragement, and a listening ear.