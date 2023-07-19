Imagine being paid for the time it takes you to travel to work. On average, it personally takes me 20 to 30 minutes to walk each way. If my paid hours began when I left my house, well, it would be so awesome to get an extra hour clocked in! Wouldn’t you want that?

While I can’t arrange that with your boss, there is another type of credit you do get for literally walking somewhere. The effort that you put into walking to synagogue counts with the Big Boss, G‑d himself, and we learn this concept from a woman.

The Talmud tells us of two women who taught the sage Rabbi Yochanan important insights into prayer.

The first lesson has to do with the nature of what we pray for. Naturally, we pray for our physical needs—financial success, health, children, peace of mind and so many other important physical requests. When we are afraid of a particular outcome, we turn to G‑d as well. But are we as apprehensive about our spiritual well-being? Do we pray to G‑d to help us serve Him, to help us transcend our natural base desires?

The Talmud quotes:

[We learn] to fear sin from a maiden, as Rabbi Yochanan heard a certain maiden who fell on her face [in prayer] and said: “Master of the Universe, You created heaven and You created hell, You created the righteous [who will be rewarded] and You created the wicked [who will receive their comeuppance]. May it be Your will that no man stumbles because of me.”

Not only did the maiden not want to sin herself, but she wanted to ensure that she wouldn't inadvertently cause someone else to stumble. That was the gist of her prayer, and Rabbi Yochanan learned from her prayer how careful we must be to avoid sin and causing others to sin.

The second example has to do with our Big Boss crediting us for walking to synagogue.

[We learn] receiving divine reward from a widow, as there was a certain widow who had a synagogue in her neighborhood. Yet, every day she went and prayed in the study hall of Rabbi Yochanan.

“My daughter,” said Rabbi Yochanan, “is there not a [closer] synagogue in your neighborhood?”

She replied, “My teacher, don’t I attain a reward for all the steps I take?”

This interaction with the widow is actually the basis for what is written in the Code of Jewish Law: “If there are two synagogues in a town, it is preferable to go to the more distant one, because one is rewarded for the [additional] paces.”

The Rebbe adds that the “reward” refers to the creation of an angel, similar to the angels created by the Jews who traveled to the Temple three times a year for the major holidays.

So while these angels can’t be tracked by your Fitbit or smartwatch, G‑d Himself is giving you credit for every step you take and effort you put into going to a place of prayer.

I wonder if you can start that conversation with your boss …

Soul Note: A maiden teaches us about the fear of sin, while a widow teaches us about G‑d rewarding every step of our efforts.