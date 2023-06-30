Question: I live near a Chassidic neighborhood and I never seem to see Chassidim wearing sunglasses. Is there a reason?

The Quick Answer: No Reason The simplest answer to your question is there is no reason for Chassidim not to wear sunglasses. In fact, if you walk around a Chassidic community on a sunny day, you’re bound to see one or more people wearing sunglasses, just like you’d see anywhere else. This would be especially true on a summertime hike or at other times of prolonged exposure to the sun. However, it does seem anecdotally that sunglasses are much less common among Chassidic Jews than they are in the wider population. Here are some reasons why that might be so:

The Brim Factor Before the advent of sunglasses, people shielded their eyes from the sun by wearing hats with wide brims or visors. Since Chassidic dress dictates that men almost invariably go out wearing broad-brimmed hats, sunglasses are not nearly as necessary as they are among non-hat-wearers. Watch: Why Chassidim Wear Hats

The Shabbat Factor We may not carry things in public spaces on Shabbat. Since many Chassidic Jews wear prescription glasses, if they wear their sunglasses out on Shabbat, they have no way of transporting their untinted glasses to their destination. Non-prescription shades also present a problem, since a person may mindlessly remove them and carry them while walking. While this may partially explain why sunglasses never caught on for Shabbat walks, it does not really explain why they did not become common weekday accessories. Read: Sunglasses on Shabbat

Who Do You Want to Look Like? As sunglasses entered our culture, there were certain sectors that popularized them. Rock stars, for instance, who may have started wearing them to protect their eyes from the bright lights at concerts, quickly became known for their dark shades. The same went for nightclub bouncers and criminals, who wished to remain unrecognized. Since none of these professions are particularly highly-regarded among Chassidm, it is possible that even Chassidim who could benefit from some UV protection eschewed wearing shaded glasses. Read: The Rebbe on Professions

Body and Soul It’s fascinating to note that the Rebbe himself drew an important lesson from sunglasses. Sunlight is a powerful force that gives life, but too much becomes harmful. So we put on sunglasses to protect ourselves, yet the sun remains as brilliant as ever. In the same way, the soul is radiant, bright and Divine. But it is masked by the body, which provides the necessary restraint. Our task is to remain both cognizant of the soul’s luminescence and sensitive to our sacred mission on earth, just like the sunglass-wearer remains mindful of the sunshine even if it is (partially) obscured.