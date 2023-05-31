Prayer is potent. Prayer is powerful. And a prayer from the depth of one’s heart is especially potent. There was one particular woman who changed her destiny not once but twice, leading to a most remarkable miracle. That woman was our matriarch, Leah.

This is part of an ongoing series focusing on women’s prayers throughout the ages, and what we can learn from women about the impact of prayer.

As the older daughter of Laban, Leah was destined to marry Esau, the older son of Isaac. Her younger sister, Rachel, was destined to marry the younger brother, Jacob. But Leah couldn't stomach that. She could not envision life married to a wicked, idolatrous and immoral man. So she prayed like her life depended on it. In fact, the verse states, “Leah’s eyes were tender.” Rashi explains that her eyes were raw from crying. She cried and prayed to G‑d to change her reality, and her prayer was accepted. Not only did she not marry Esau, but she married Jacob even before her sister did.

What else did she affect with her prayers? When Leah discovered that she was expecting a boy, she did a mental calculation. She knew that her husband, Jacob, would have 12 sons, progenitors of the 12 Tribes of Israel. Leah already had six sons. If she would give birth to a boy, that would be seven from Leah. Each of the maidservants had two boys, which would mean that Rachel would be left with only one. And so Leah prayed to G‑d , and miraculously, the fetus transformed from a boy to a girl! She named her daughter Dinah, from the Hebrew word din , or “judgment.” She pronounced judgment upon herself, declaring that she wanted the male fetus to be a female, and indeed, she accomplished just that.

Thought Leads to Introspection

Have you ever wondered why Leah merited to have more children than Rachel? The verse says: “And the L‑rd saw that Leah was hated, so He opened her womb; but Rachel was barren.” From a spiritual perspective, Leah wasn't just Leah the person, but “Leah the spiritual concept.” And understanding why Leah’s spiritual source has more children gives us insight into not only what to pray about, but how to pray.

According to the teachings of Chassidism, Leah’s spiritual source was from a hidden level of G‑dliness (alma de’itkasya), corresponding to thought, which is hidden. Rachel’s spiritual source, on the other hand, was from a more revealed level of G‑dliness (alma de’itgalya), corresponding to speech, which is revealed.

Guess which one people prefer? Most of us would rather sit and chat than put effort into conscious thinking. It takes more effort to contemplate, meditate and really engage in thinking as a discipline.

And yet, conscious thought is required in order to be able to pray with feeling. Since our feelings are only born through thinking, if we want to be able to pray with love and awe of G‑d, then we have to think about Him. Instead of allowing our thoughts to be runway trains, prayer is a time to contemplate G‑d’s greatness and all the goodness He has bestowed upon us. And it is Leah in her spiritual source, thinking about G‑d, that leads to spiritual “children:” emotions of love and passion for G‑d.

In an era of distractions and lack of focus, prayer is a time to tune in and focus on the truth of our reality. And not only can we generate emotions of love and awe of G‑d, but we can also pray for miracles.

Like Leah.

Soul Note: It takes effort to concentrate on prayer and dedicate time to thinking about G‑d, but that is what leads to a true emotional relationship with G‑d.

Inspired by Derech Mitzvotecha 30a and Teshurah 15 Tammuz 5777, p. 81.