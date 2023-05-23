In chapter five of Hilchot Brachot, Maimonides deals with the laws surrounding birchat hamazon (Grace After Meals, or simply ‘bentching’ in Yiddish) and the zimun, the ritual invitation to recite birchat hamazon. Among the many aspects of this, he addresses women's involvement in the zimun. Below we will explore Maimonides' perspective on this, contrast it with the final ruling stated in the Shulchan Aruch, and explore practical practice today.

What is Zimun? When three or more individuals eat bread together, they say birchat hamazon (Grace After Meals), concurrently. The appointed leader invites the others to recite birchat hamazon together with him, and they respond with affirmations of willingness. This exchange is referred to as the zimun. Following the exchange, the leader and the other participants recite birchat hamazon. Historically, only the leader recited the entire birchat hamazon, while those participating listened attentively and answered ‘amen’ to each blessing. But due to the difficulty it takes to concentrate for the duration of birchat hamazon—a requirement for fulfilling one's obligation—the later sages ruled that each individual should recite birchat hamazon as well. The symbolism behind the zimun is the joining together to praise G‑d and express our appreciation for the sustenance we have received: “Praise G‑d with me, and we will exalt His name together.” The question we will focus on is whether or not women are obligated in zimun. When it comes to birchat hamazon itself, it is clear that women are obligated; the question is only if the requirement is Biblical or Rabbinic in origin. With regard to zimun, however, it is a little more complicated.

Are Women Obligated? Maimonides is clear that women are obligated to make a zimun just as they are obligated to recite birchat hamazon. Therefore, women should make a zimun when eating with other women. Men and women, however, should not make a zimun together, he adds, due to modesty concerns. Tosafot wonders: If indeed women are obligated in zimun, why do we not find that they are particular to do so when they eat together? He therefore suggests that there is no obligation for women, but they may do so if they so desire. This explanation appears to fall short, however, since the Talmud clearly states: “‘All are obligated in zimun’ — to include women.” So Tosafot's question remains: Why is it not practiced? To tackle this question, the Semag (Sefer Mitzvot Gadol early 13th century work written by Rabbi Moshe of Coucy) seeks to differentiate between a zimun comprising solely women—which he classes as optional, in line with Tosafot—and joining a zimun composed of three (or more) men, which a woman is obligated to join. According to the Semag, if men are making a zimun, all women present must join. (This is not considered inappropriate, as the men are making the zimun and the women are simply joining. ) The Semag’s view is codified by the Shulchan Aruch as the final law.