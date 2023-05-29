The Shehecheyanu blessing (“Blessed are You…who has granted us life, sustained us and enabled us to reach this occasion”) is traditionally recited when experiencing something new or special, such as tasting new fruits, wearing new clothes, or performing certain mitzvahs. In cases where Shehecheyanu is recited prior to performing a mitzvah, it’s customary to first say the blessing for the mitzvah and then the Shehecheyanu blessing. However, when it comes to making the blessing on new fruits, it’s more complicated.

Seeing or Eating? Theoretically, if one derives pleasure from seeing the new fruit, Shehecheyanu would be recited then, which would naturally occur before the blessing over eating the fruit is said. However, the custom is to recite the blessing only upon eating the new fruit. This is because not everyone takes pleasure just from seeing the fruit, so we always wait to make the blessing before eating, which everyone enjoys. In that case, which should be recited first, the Shehecheyanu or the fruit blessing?

Reasons for Saying Shehecheyanu First Many authorities, including the Shulchan Aruch Harav and the Mishnah Berurah, rule that one should ideally say the Shehecheyanu blessing first. One explanation is that since the Shechecheyanu, at least in principle, should be recited upon seeing the new fruit, it is first in line, so to speak. Others say that we give priority to Shehecheyanu since it is a more general blessing, giving praise and thanks to G‑d for reaching this stage in time. In contrast, the blessing over the fruit is focused solely on the act of eating the item.

Reason to Say the Other Blessing First Others have the custom of first reciting the blessing on the fruit and then the Shehecheyanu blessing. This follows the general rule that we give precedence to a blessing or mitzvah that occurs more frequently, a principle known in Hebrew as tadir veshe’eino tadir, tadir kodem. Since it is more common to make the fruit blessing than it is to say Shehecheyanu, this blessing comes first.

Is Shecheyanu an Interruption? Some opine that since Shehecheyanu could possibly constitute an interruption between the blessing on the fruit and eating, one should recite Shehecheyanu first. Many others, however, counter that since reciting the Shehecheyanu blessing is an obligation at this point, there is no concern about it being considered an interruption.