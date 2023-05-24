With anxiety, depression and a whole host of mental health challenges plaguing so many, any helpful tool is worth sharing. But is crying a helpful tool? Does expressing pent-up emotions have value? In today’s share-it-all culture, one might wonder if we have gone too far …

Don’t Hold Back Let’s look at one of our greatest heroes, Joseph. Mistreated by his brothers, Joseph endured immense pain and emotional struggle. This came to the fore when his brothers traveled to Egypt to purchase food from him. For a while he kept his emotions in check. Then, unable to restrain himself, he went to a side room to weep. Only after he had released his overwhelming feelings did he return to them. Scripture twice uses the word mitapek, “restrain,” regarding Joseph’s attempts to keep his emotion in check. Interestingly, the same word appears in a fascinating exchange between the Rebbe and a yeshiva student. This student had lived through his fair share of tragedy. His father had been arrested by the Soviet secret police for the “crime” of teaching Torah and was never seen again. After the family miraculously managed to escape the Soviet Union, he watched in horror as his mother was killed by a panicked Czechoslovakian soldier. If anyone had reason to cry, it was him. But he lived at a time when crying was seen as unbecoming and weak, and he tried his hardest to restrain himself. He once wrote a letter to the Rebbe, confiding how he often felt the urge to cry but held back (umitapek). The Rebbe’s reply was simple. He crossed out the word umitapek. With a single stroke of his pencil, the Rebbe was telling him that there is no reason not to cry. Our losses must be acknowledged and mourned before we are able to pick up the pieces and find reason to rejoice.

Find Someone to Cry With We read in proverbs, “A worry in the heart of man, yaschena.” The sages understand this word in two (apparently opposite) ways: It can either be related to the word sichah, “speech,” meaning that we should give voice to our worries and share our feelings. Alternatively, it can also mean to dismiss from mind, telling us to brush off those feelings and move on. Interestingly, the Tzemach Tzedek adds that we should be sure to express our worries to someone who cares for us and will share our pain. Meaning, talking it out (which includes crying it out) is incredibly powerful and healing when done with someone who will hold space for you without judgment. How does the release of a good cry or heart-to-heart help so much?