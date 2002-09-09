“He accosted her in the field. The maiden cried out, but no one was there to save her.”—Deuteronomy 22:27

The Torah speaks of the innocence of a young girl, accosted and violated in a place where there was no one to rescue her, no one who even heard her voice.

But the Rebbe explained that this is every one of us:

The maiden is your divine soul, the G‑d point within you.

Who is this man that accosts that divine soul out in the field?

It is Esau, “a man of the field,” a wild man. It is the wild beast within each of us.

Raped and abused by that inner beast, captured by its brute force, your soul cries and screams for rescue.

But no one is there to save her. No one even hears her voice. Perhaps even you cannot hear the screams of your own soul.

No one? But isn’t G‑d there? Doesn’t He hear?

Yes, G‑d hears. G‑d as He is beyond all understanding. G‑d as He is the ultimate unknown. There, her cry is heard.

The lower a soul has fallen, the higher her cry reaches. As the desperate screams of a captive fair maiden stir her hero to rescue her at any risk, so the cries of your soul reach to the core of the Infinite Light.

Above, a chord is struck. "This soul, as deeply as she has fallen, she still cries out to Me! She can never be severed from Me! Nothing, not even Esau, the wild man of the field, can sunder her bond with Me!"

When love is awakened Above, love awakens below. Your soul gathers strength and overcomes that beast, even if just for the moment.

But if you could truly know the delight of your Beloved Above, His delight in that moment in which you struggled to return, in His bond with you that cannot be severed, in just you for who you are, nothing would stop you, ever. You would break free, cross every river, scale every mountain to find Him.

And He would reach down towards you, pulling you by the hand, breaking every barrier before you, leveling every hill and mountain.

Until, once together again, you discover that you were never truly apart.

For even as Esau accosted you in the field, even as you ignored your own screams, even then, your true, inner desire was only in Him.