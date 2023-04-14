Hillel the Elder (Hillel Hazaken) is one of the most influential rabbis in Jewish history. He lived more than 2,000 years ago during the Second Temple, and his teachings and lessons are integral to Jewish perspective and practice until this very day. The following quotes of his were culled from Talmud and Midrash.

Be of the disciples of Aaron—a lover of peace, a pursuer of peace, one who loves the creatures and draws them close to Torah.

Avot 1:12

If I am not for myself, who is for me? And if I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?

Avot 1:14

Do not judge your friend until you have stood in his place, and do not believe in yourself until the day you die.

Avot 2:4.

You drowned because you drowned others, and those who drowned you will eventually drown.

Said to a floating skull that belonged to a murderer, Avot 2:6.

Bathing is a mitzvah. If one is rewarded and elevated for washing the statue of a king, we must surely bathe and cleanse our bodies, which are in the image of G‑d.

Vayikra Rabbah 34:3

The soul is a guest in the body: here today, gone tomorrow.

Vayikra Rabbah 34:3

That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the entire Torah, and the rest is its commentary. Now go and study.

To one who wished to learn the entire Torah on one foot, Shabbat 31a

A boor cannot be sin-fearing, an ignoramus cannot be pious, a bashful one cannot learn, a short-tempered person cannot teach, nor does anyone who does a lot of business grow wise. In a place where there are no men, strive to be a man.

Avot 2:5

Do not remove yourself from the community.

On not blinding oneself to the suffering of others, Avot 2:4.

Do not say something that should not be heard, because ultimately it will be heard.

Avot 2:4.

And do not say, ‘When I will have free time, I will study,’ for you may never have time.

Avot 2:4

One who uses the crown [of Torah for personal gain] shall perish.

Avot 4:5

If I am here, everyone is here; and if I am not here, who is here?

Sukkah 53a

My feet take me to the place I love.

A reference to the Holy Temple, Sukkah 53a

Hillel is worthy of making you lose four hundred zuz and another four hundred zuz, and Hillel will not get upset.

To a man who lost a 400-zuz bet that he could anger Hillel, Shabbat 31a