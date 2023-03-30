The Midrash tells us that there are 10 songs of praise (shirot) in the history of our people, starting from the night G‑d took us out of Egypt and culminating with the song of the Final Redemption that we have yet to sing.

1a. Exodus Night The first song was actually sung while the Israelites were still in Egypt, presumably sung in advance of the great miracle yet to come. While not found in the Book of Exodus, it is recorded by Isaiah who says regarding the future Redemption, “This song shall be to you as the night of the sanctification of the festival.” This implies that on the very night that was sanctified as the festival of Passover, our ancestors had already sung G‑d’s praises.

Read: 20 Exodus Facts Every Jew Should Know

1b. The Song of Shabbat Some accounts attribute the first song to Adam, who praised G‑d on the very first Shabbat of creation. This song was subsequently forgotten, reintroduced by Moses, and finally recorded by King David in Psalms.

Read: Who Wrote Psalms?

2. At the Sea The second song is recorded clearly in Exodus following the miracle of the Parting of the Sea, when Moses led the People of Israel in a song of praise. Known as Az Yashir (“Then He Sang”), we say it daily as part of the Morning Service.

Read: What Happened at the Parting of the Sea?

3. The Song of the Well Scripture describes a brief song the Israelites sang beginning with the words “Ascend, O well, sing to it!” According to the Midrash, it was to praise G‑d after their enemies had been buried between two mountains, something they only became aware of after the bodies washed up in Miriam’s Well.

Read: What Was Miriam’s Well?

4. The Song of Haazinu On the final day of Moses’s life, he sang Haazinu (“Listen In”) to the people—a 70-line song concerning the troubles that the Israelites will encounter as well as their ultimate reconciliation and unbreakable bond with G‑d. This song forms the penultimate portion (parshah) in the Torah.

Explore: Haazinu Torah Portion

5. Joshuah’s Song Moses was succeeded by his protege, Joshua, who brought the people into the Promised Land and led them in battle against its erstwhile inhabitants. Following a particularly miraculous battle against the Amorites, involving rocks that rained down from heaven and the sun stopping in its tracks, Scripture tells us, “Then Joshua spoke to G‑d,” a song of praise.

Read: Why No Holiday to Celebrate the Stopped Sun?

6. Song of Deborah and Barak Deborah was a prophetess who conveyed G‑d’s message to General Barak that he should go to war against the Canaanites, who had been oppressing the People of Israel. Barak agreed to go to war only if Deborah would go with him. She obliged, the Israelites won (with the help of Yael, another brave woman), and Deborah and Barak sang a song to thank G‑d for His deliverance.

Read: The Seven Prophetesses of Judaism

7a. David ’s Song A talented musician and compiler of the Book of Psalms, King David is remembered as the “sweet singer of Israel.” Looking back at the many times G‑d saved him throughout his life, including some narrow escapes from the wrath of his jealous father-in-law, King Saul, David sang a song of gratitude.

Read: 15 Life Lessons From King David

7b. Hannah , Mother of Samuel Some traditions place Hannah, mother of the prophet Samuel, as the composer of the 7th song. Childless for many years, she was finally blessed with a son after silently sobbing and begging G‑d for a child at the Tabernacle in Shiloh. Upon returning to the Tabernacle with her toddler in tow, she sang a song of victorious praise.

Read: The Story of Hannah

8. The Inauguration of the Holy Temple David’s life wish was to build the Holy Temple for G‑d in Jerusalem. Ultimately, this was carried out by his son, Solomon. In honor of the occasion, “A psalm, a song of dedication of the House of David,” was sung.

Read: 9 Holy Temple Facts

9a. The Song of Songs Solomon, the wisest of all men, composed the Song of Songs. Written in rich metaphor, it depicts the special relationship between G‑d and the Jewish people using the metaphor of two lovers.

Learn: Song of Songs

9b. The Song of Jehoshaphat . Instead of Song of Songs, some traditions count the song of Jehoshaphat—sung at a time when enemies had come to fight the king in Jerusalem and the end appeared to be imminent—as number 9. After they had fasted and prayed, the king joyfully called out: “Give thanks to the L-rd, for His kindness is eternal.” Miraculously, the enemies became embroiled in a deadly battle against each other on their way to Jerusalem, and the People of Israel were saved.

Read: The Story of Jehoshaphat