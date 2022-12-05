As early as the 15th century, it appears that there were Jewish people playing cards on Chanukah, as well as rabbis and leaders decrying the practice. Eventually, for reasons we shall discuss, Polish Jews invented their own Chanukah card game.

Banned All Year Long Some have suggested that both dreidel and card playing became Chanukah customs for the same reason: Because, during the era of persecution that led to the Chanukah miracles, Jewish students would pretend to play with these items to hide the fact that they were illegally studying Torah. However, this is not the case. In fact, it seems that card playing was associated with Chanukah mostly because rabbis wanted to limit it to a set season rather than allow people to play cards all year long. Card playing was considered immoral and repulsive (as will be discussed later), so many communities in the 15th and 16th centuries passed ordinances that one could only play cards on Chanukah and other celebratory days, when Tachanun (penitential prayers) is omitted but work is not forbidden. In this vein, we find a fascinating responsum by Rabbi Yisrael of Bruna (circa 1400–1480), who records that a teenager once asked his teacher, Rabbi Yisrael Isserlin (1390–1460), whether he was permitted to play on the night after Chanukah. Rabbi Isserlin replied that he was indeed permitted since the Tachanun prayers would only be resumed the following morning. It appears that many community leaders would have preferred to ban card playing outright, but they felt that people would not be able to comply. As such, they permitted it in a limited fashion, hoping that people would adhere to this ordinance, which for the most part they seemed to have done. Some communities did eventually end up banning card playing year-round.

What’s Wrong With Cards? Although card playing is considered wasting time on frivolous matters, there are greater concerns as well. Card playing is often a form of gambling, which is problematic. The Mishnah lists people who are generally disqualified from being a witness, including one who is a mesachek b’kubiya, a dice player (gambler). The Talmud brings two opinions as to why this is so. Rami Bar Chama explains that when the winner takes money from the loser, it is as if he is stealing since the loser never really expected to lose money and is now being forced to pay against his will. In Talmudic terms, this is considered an asmachta, which means accepting significant financial responsibility under the assumption that he will never really have to pay it. Therefore, the rabbis considered gambling to be a form of theft, even though it is not technically considered as such according to Torah law. Conversely, Rav Sheshet is of the opinion that we are only concerned with asmachta in a game that requires some measure of skill since the player believes he is in control of the outcome and can reasonably expect to win. A game that is entirely based on luck (for example, the Mishnah’s case of dice throwing) would therefore be permitted. Rather, in his understanding, the main issue with gambling is that a gambler does not contribute to society in any way. Thus, Rav Sheshet would only disqualify a witness if gambling was his sole profession and he therefore had no real means of contributing to society. In practice, Rabbi Yosef Caro, in the Code of Jewish Law, rules according to the opinion that all kinds of gambling is prohibited, even dice and other luck-based games. Others, including Rabbi Moshe Isserlis, rule according to the opinion that one may gamble with games that are entirely based on luck. Sephardic communities generally follow the opinion of Rabbi Yosef Caro and are stringent, while Ashkenazim generally follow the approach that some gambling is technically permitted. Yet, even those who permit gambling under certain conditions decry it as an immoral and repulsive activity that can lead to all sorts of negative consequences. In light of the above, most only play cards just for fun and refrain from actual gambling.