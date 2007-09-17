Regarding the first year of marriage, the Torah states, “When a man takes a new wife, he shall not go out in the army, nor shall he be subjected to anything associated with it. He shall remain free for his home for one year and delight his wife, whom he has taken.” How broadly are we to apply this law? Many commentators are of the opinion that this is an injunction specifically concerning going out to war. Others, however, interpret this more broadly to mean that a newlywed man should stay home together with his wife for the first year. What is the reason behind this restriction? Some explain that there is a concern that the groom will be preoccupied with his new wife and will be unable to concentrate properly during battle, endangering himself and others. Therefore, the Torah exempts him from going out to battle. According to them, this would apply only in the case of war, but not restrict him from traveling for other purposes. Other commentators explain that the intent of the mitzvah is to strengthen the foundation of the marriage, prevent the groom from being distracted by other women, and create the proper environment to start the family. Accordingly, this law may apply to all trips outside the home, not just war.

Exceptions Even according to those that are of the opinion that this is a broad injunction that applies nowadays as well, many commentators maintain that it would generally not apply to a situation where the husband needs to travel for the purposes of a mitzvah such as to study Torah. Additionally, some are of the opinion that if it is for business purposes, it would be permitted. Others, however, add that this is only if it would be difficult for him to make a livelihood without traveling. Furthermore, according to many, if the wife agrees, the husband would be permitted to travel alone. Others, however, limit this to a situation where the wife agrees to allow her husband to travel for business purposes.