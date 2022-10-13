When G‑d created the world, He used four basic building blocks: Fire, air, water and earth. Some have postulated that these building blocks correspond to the four states of matter: solid, liquid, gas and pure energy. Others hypothesize that these refer to four types of elementary particles: positive, negative, matter and antimatter. In the first chapter of Tanya, the Alter Rebbe describes the human personality as made up of these four elements. Of course, human beings in all their dazzling diversity cannot be broken down into a mere four categories. We are each a composite of these four elements, and the exact proportion of each that we possess will determine our natural disposition; however, we can generally recognize within ourselves one element that predominates. While most of our struggles are common to the human condition, we each have a natural susceptibility towards particular foibles. We may feel challenged by things that come easily to other people and vice versa. When we learn to understand our nature, we can develop our strengths and mitigate our weaknesses. These qualities can be good when channeled in the right direction, but damaging and harmful when uncontrolled.

1. The Fire Personality The nature of fire is that it rises upward. The aish personality is energetic, passionate and dynamic. Our leaders and bold visionaries are “fire” types. But the downside of fire is power without restraint: anger, arrogance, aggression, cruelty.

2. The Air Personality The ruach persona is loads of fun! They’re natural entertainers who spread joy wherever they go with their zany, adventurous energy. On the flip side, airy types can lack substance and make light of serious matters. People in whom the air element predominates may have difficulty focusing and applying themselves. They love to poke fun, but their jokes can end up hurting others.

3. The Water Personality The nature of water is that it flows downward. Mayim types tend to be calm and placid, and don’t seek to dominate. They’re natural peacemakers: welcoming, soothing and comforting. Mayim personalities have an eye for beauty, and their taste is impeccable. What’s the downside of water? They can be a little too attached to their comfort zone. They may “go with the flow” and follow the path of least resistance. Standing up to the crowd or going against the grain doesn’t come easily to a mayim type. The trait of water is associated with pleasure-seeking and self-indulgence.

4. The Earth Personality Afar people excel at tasks requiring focus and concentration. Their tastes are simple, and they have little interest in aesthetics. Our scholars, researchers and bookworms are “earth” personalities. They shine in the classroom, but tend to dislike sports and social events. The downside is that afar types can come across as too heavy or serious. Being too earthen can lead to dullness, depression and apathy. Afar personalities may struggle with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Earth doesn’t rise like fire or soar like air. But with earth, you can climb; with earth, you can build. Whatever the afar type achieves comes through difficult, painstaking effort.