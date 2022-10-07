As a child, a highlight of holidays with my grandfather, who was born in Poland and raised in Brooklyn, was sitting in the dining room or sukkah with clunky recording equipment during the intermediate days, when electronics may be used, and recording him singing various Jewish songs.

Known to his dozens of grandchildren as “Zayde,” my grandfather, Rabbi Yisroel Gordon, commanded an impressive repertoire, drawing from classic cantorial music, Chassidic melodies in several languages, and even Yiddish folk songs.

With a rascally sense of humor that aged like fine wine, he would insert accents (sometimes imitating the Yiddish of his Hungarian friends, his straight-laced Lithuanian teachers, and other Jewish sub-ethnicities that have since become lost), sound effects, and embellishments, all of which made the music uniquely his own.

(We once challenged him during the Seder to compose a new tune for the words we were then chanting in the Haggadah, and he acquiesced without a moment’s hesitation.)

But his music did not belong just to us. Zayde spent decades as an educator and a professional cantor in Worcester, Mass., and then in Morristown, New Jersey, where he was administrator of the Rabbinical College of America.

Alongside his regular duties, my grandfather directed the Yeshiva Summer Program. Known as YSP, it was a rite of passage for Chabad boys graduating from eighth grade, most of whom would attend YSP before entering yeshiva high schools.

And, as many YSP alumni can recall, my grandfather made it a point each year to teach Shir Hageula, a Hebrew-language song that begins as a plaintive dirge and ends as a victorious march.

The lyrics first appeared in the first volume of Hakria Vehakedusha, a periodical published by Chabad in Brooklyn as the Holocaust raged across the Atlantic.

Listen to Zayde singing the song here:

Here is how I’d render it into English, fully cognizant of the limitations of translation:

Sustain us, G‑d, until the time

When it will be revealed a helper and support

The lion of G‑d will rise like a cub

To bring us Your Redemption

To return our exiles to the Land

He descends from the children of Peretz

He is an anointed king

Strong and spiritual

He is coming and about to rise

His victory will soon be revealed

Strengthen us, G‑d, until his arrival

Until the redeemer will reveal his holy arm

So that we merit and will discuss

The birth pangs of Moshiach

The mighty have fallen silent

And we have been left as [His] nation

He will sustain us for two days

And on the third, we will find life

Below the poem appeared the letters mem, zayin, bet. While one would expect that they were the initials of the author, it was widely believed that the composer was the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, of righteous memory.

And the music?

It was composed in Shanghai, China, by a student of the Chabad yeshiva in exile, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Rosenberg (1919-1995).

Yisroel Dovid Rosenberg (holding paper) with a friend in Shanghai, China (courtesy of the Rosenberg family).

Born in Ryki, Poland, he grew up in the epicenter of the Levertov Chassidic court, which flourished between 1930 and the death of the Levertov Rebbe at the hands of the Nazis in 1941.

Following his elder brother Yehoshua, young Yisroel Dovid enrolled in Chabad yeshivas in Warsaw and then Otwock.

And then, with the Nazi invasion of Poland, he and his fellow yeshiva students followed the Rebbe’s urgings to flee to Vilna, which at the time was still safe. And again with his fellow students, he obtained transit visas from Chiune Sugihara, the heroic Japanese vice-consul for the Japanese Empire in Kaunas, Lithuania, who risked his career to help thousands of Jews flee Europe.

After a harrowing trip that included taking the Trans-Siberian railway through the Soviet Union, the group ended up in Japan, and then Shanghai, China, where most of them waited out the war years.

With limited communication, they feared the worst for their families (often rightfully so) and buried their sorrows in the balm of Torah study and prayer.

The gloom was occasionally lifted when they received sporadic communications from abroad. In addition to food, they looked forward to receiving Torah books, guidance from the Rebbe, and periodicals.

And that was how Yisroel Dovid Rosenberg got ahold of the poem, which had been titled Shir Hageulah, “Song of the Redemption.”

The tune he composed begins slow and sad, as one would expect from a composition written by a young man whose parents, 10 siblings, and community were being savagely destroyed.

But then he does something unusual.

He repeats the line The mighty have fallen silent / And we have been left as [His] nation. But this time, it’s not mournful. Instead, it’s a joyous, victorious march.

In the words of the composer’s grandson, Yair Rosenberg, writing in The Atlantic, “What was once a lament became a charge. A plaintive cry became a call to arms. Yes, so many of the students had lost their families and teachers. Yes, it seemed as though the greatest among them were no more. But they were to persevere and take on the task left by those they had lost.”

How can the same line be simultaneously sad and happy?

I believe the key lies in the “mighty” referred to by the Hebrew word takifim. While it can easily refer to the mighty heroes of the Jewish people then being gassed and shot in Europe, it could also refer to the powerful enemies of the Jews.

Thus, instead of bemoaning the Jews’ condition, it could be read as a prediction of good things to come. The war would end, evil would be vanquished, the Jewish people would survive, and Moshiach would yet arrive.

That was a beat worth marching to.

And it was a message my grandfather connected to and treasured to the point that he made it his mission to teach it to an entire generation of young men.

And what happened to the composer? He came to the US, where he was reunited with his beloved Rebbe, started a family, and became the highly respected ritual director at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun (K.J.), a Modern Orthodox synagogue on the Upper East Side. With care and humor, he taught many young people to pray and read the Torah, including Isaac Herzog, the 11th president of Israel, who had been a student at Ramaz School, which is closely aligned with the congregation.

With his distinguished white beard and love for the liturgy, he was an otherworldly presence, whose memory has long outlasted his time on earth.

And the music he composed lives on, in our family, and in families around the world.