The widespread custom is to dip the challah and then an apple into honey on Rosh Hashanah. However, select Sephardic communities have the custom to specifically use sugar, not honey, on Rosh Hashanah. As explained in Why Do We Dip the Apple Into Honey on Rosh Hashanah? there are many reasons for the custom of dipping an apple into honey, which appears to date back to the Geonic period (c. 589-1038 C.E.). Here is why some have a differing custom:

Kosher Concerns In some places, honey would at times contain added ingredients that posed a kosher concern. Although the final ruling was that the honey was technically kosher, some would avoid it on Rosh Hashanah, following the tradition to be especially careful regarding kosher at this time of year, when we return to G‑d and pray for a good year. So if honey was out, what could take its place? Enter sugar, which was a sweet (but grainy) substitute.

Kabbalah of Sugar Some point out that the white sugar signifies the attribute of chessed (“divine kindness”), while honey is from the attribute of gevurah (“divine severity”). Thus, they avoided honey, as it is appropriate to stay away from things associated with the attribute of severity and judgment on the night of Rosh Hashanah, when the fate of the universe hangs in balance. However, other Kabbalists explain that, on the contrary, honey actually represents gevurah shebechesed, “sweetened severity,” which is most appropriate on Rosh Hashanah, when we seek to sweeten any harsh judgements that may have formed on High.