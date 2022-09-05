The Torah tells us that when a man dies without leaving any children, there is a mitzvah for his brother to marry the widow. This is called yibum in Hebrew, or levirate marriage (lēvir is Latin for “husband's brother”). If either party doesn’t want to marry, there is an alternative ceremony called chalitzah. What is the reason for this mitzvah? Seemingly, it is to create a child who will perpetuate the name of the deceased, as implied by the verse “The first child that she bears shall be accounted to the dead brother, so that his name may not be blotted out in Israel.” However, as the Talmud points out, the child does not actually need to be named after the deceased. Rather the word shem (“name”)here refers to inheritance, indicating that the child inherits the estate of the dead brother. The commentaries explain that there is a deeper meaning behind this mitzvah as well.

One Body One explanation is that, like Adam and Eve, one's spouse is considered to be a limb of the same body. When a person dies childless, he has nothing left in the physical world aside from his wife, “who is the bone of his bones and the flesh of his flesh.” Therefore, out of G‑d’s kindness to the deceased, there is a mitzvah to establish offspring through the wife, together with the brother—who is also like half of his flesh. This child will take his place and serve G‑d in his stead, bringing him great merit, as it is known that a child gives merit to the parents.

One Soul The mystics explain that the deeper reason behind the mitzvah of yibum has to do with the reincarnation of souls. They explain that when the brother marries the deceased’s wife, the soul of the departed is reincarnated into their child, enabling the soul to complete the purpose for which it came down into the world. Ordinarily, when a soul needs to reincarnate, only the spark of the soul that needs rectification reincarnates; in the case of yibum, the entire soul reincarnates.